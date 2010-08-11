WHERE ARE THEY NOW? "The Fully Sick Rapper" Is... Feeling Better And Out Of Quarantine

Photo: The Fully Sick Rapper: bit.ly

With over 1.7 million views on his YouTube channel and 24,000 people on Facebook who “Like” him, Christiaan Van Vuuren has built up quite a viral following under the moniker “The Fully Sick Rapper.”Since being locked in quarantine on December 9, 2009, the viral-man-turned-viral-success turned his fight against tuberculosis into a series of comedic rap music videos he made all while isolated in his hospital room. After eight months of solitude, Christiaan Van Vuuren was released for good on July 12, 2010.



Now that he’s healthy enough to be out in the real world, The Fully Sick Rapper is looking to turn viral again. We caught up with Christiaan Van Vuuren and he gave us an update on life out of quarantine:

“I decided to quit my job,” Van Vuuren told us in an email. “I have seen a serious future in the development of online content (particularly video) and the importance of social media in future advertising campaigns.”

As a former media salesman, Van Vuuren is now busy consulting social media campaigns, hosting and judging a music contest sponsored by MTV and LG, and sifting through offers for sponsorships and endorsements.

As the host and a judge for “LG Unsigned,” Christiaan Van Vuuren is the face of a contest that will send one unsigned band to play in the 2010 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. While he couldn’t reveal to us how much he was being paid to host, Van Vuuren did tell us this:

“My involvement in a project (content scripting, filming…) starts from about $10,000 AUD ($9,188 USD) and ranges up from there.”

He has also rejected a number of lucrative sponsorships and endorsement deals simply because he doesn’t want to misrepresent himself.

“Some of the deals that I rejected were for insurance companies, fast moving consumer goods, and general services,” Van Vuuren told us. “The offers ranged from $6,000 AUD to $20,000 AUD ($5513 USD to $18,376 USD) for different levels of involvement.”

Van Vuuren’s high stock comes from his social networking that has led to projects such as LG Unsigned and weekly appearances on popular New Zealand news program Campbell Live.

“I consider this period now to be an investment of time and effort, so that later down the track there will be potential revenue in the types of product categories or sponsorships that are a good fit for me and my fans.”

So, what else does the future hold for The Fully Sick Rapper? He’s working on a comedy and music web series with his brother that he says will be shot in the style of “The Office.” They’re developing the show to be distributed online, and Van Vuuren and his brother are “having some meetings about getting a broadcast partner involved” to financially support the series.

