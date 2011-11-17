WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The Executives Behind The AOL-Time Warner Merger

Steve Case and Jerry Levin in happier times

At the end of 2000, with AOL’s stock at a dizzying high, CEO Steve Case decided to merge his company with media giant Time Warner.It was, in a word, a disaster.



We’re talking a loss of more than $150 billion in paper money. Not good.

A little more than a decade later, the executives involved have moved on in most cases.

Some are big successes. Others, less so.

We figured it would be a good time to see where they all landed.

We used a few sources for this story, most notable Vanity Fair’s excerpt of Fools Rush In and The New York Times story published in 2010.

