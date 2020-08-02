THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Wonder Years’

Fred Savage’s Kevin Arnold was the focus of “The Wonder Years.” The show started when Savage was just 12 years old.

Savage was 12 when he was cast as Kevin, the focus of “The Wonder Years,” which was about the Arnold family and their friends dealing with the tumultuous ’60s and ’70s, all narrated by an adult version of Kevin. The show lasted six seasons and 115 episodes, and Kevin was the at the heart of it all.

Savage became the youngest person to ever receive an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series when he was 13.

The year before “The Wonder Years” was released, Savage got a taste of fame when he appeared in “The Princess Bride” as the grandson who was homesick and listening to his grandfather tell the story of the film. He was also in “The Twilight Zone.”

In “The Wonder Years” reboot, which premieres on ABC on September 22, the Kevin analogue will be played by Elisha Williams, and he is named Dean Williams. The show follows a Black, middle-class family in Alabama during the same time period.