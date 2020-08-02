THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Wonder Years’

- “The Wonder Years” aired from 1988 to 1993 and focused on the Arnold family in ’60s and ’70s.
- The show’s success turned the whole cast into stars, especially Fred Savage and Danica McKellar.
- Savage took a break from acting to try directing, though in recent years, he’s returned to the screen.
Savage became the youngest person to ever receive an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series when he was 13.
The year before “The Wonder Years” was released, Savage got a taste of fame when he appeared in “The Princess Bride” as the grandson who was homesick and listening to his grandfather tell the story of the film. He was also in “The Twilight Zone.”
In “The Wonder Years” reboot, which premieres on ABC on September 22, the Kevin analogue will be played by Elisha Williams, and he is named Dean Williams. The show follows a Black, middle-class family in Alabama during the same time period.
But mainly, he focused on directing and producing. Savage has directed episodes for dozens of TV shows, including “Phil of the Future,” “Unfabulous,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (which he also produces), “Modern Family,” “Casual,” “Black-ish,” and more. He also directed the feature film “Daddy Day Camp.” In 2020, he directed episodes of Netflix holiday series “Dash & Lily.”
Savage returned to acting more frequently in 2015 when he co-starred on “The Grinder,” alongside Rob Lowe. He also starred in the 2017 Netflix series “Friends From College” and 2019’s parody after-show “What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage.”
Additionally, he’s producing and directing episodes of “The Wonder Years” reboot.
Lauria was also a veteran in real life, albeit of the Vietnam War. Before “The Wonder Years,” he had appeared in ’80s shows like “LA Law,” “Growing Pains,” and “Cagney & Lacey,” but his big break was playing Jack.
The Williams patriarch, Bill, will be played by Dulé Hill in the reboot.
Most recently, he appeared in the 2020 Ben Affleck film, “The Way Back” and the Netflix rom-com “Holidate.”
He also appeared on Broadway in the musical adaptation of “A Christmas Story.”
Pre-“The Wonder Years,” Mills was in plenty of TV movies and sitcoms like “Newhart,” “Moonlighting,” and “Punky Brewster,” among others.
The Norma character, named Lillian, is played by Saycon Sengbloh.
In 2019, she also appeared on two episodes of “Teachers.”
D’Abo, appeared in major films like “Conan the Destroyer” and “Bolero” before joining “The Wonder Years.”
In the reboot, Dean’s sister Kim will be played by Laura Kariuki.
She’s also appeared in shows like “Law & Order,” “Elementary,” “Jane the Virgin,” and “Psych.” D’Abo is also a musician and released an album in 2008. She co-hosted the podcast “Every Friday with Dan and Olivia” from 2015 to 2018.
Before he starred on “The Wonder Years,” Hervey had recurring roles in “Diff’rent Strokes,” “Fast Times,” and “Wildside.”
In the reboot, Dean does have an older brother, but he’s serving in Vietnam and is unseen.
He also was in public relations for a few years, and he founded a production company, Bischoff Hervey Entertainment, in 2003. It closed in 2019.
“The Wonder Years” was Saviano’s first role, and during the show he didn’t do much other acting. One of his only other credits is the 1990 TV movie “Camp Cucamonga.”
For the new reboot, the best friend character is named Brad, and he’s played by Julian Lerner.
After a 21-year break, Saviano returned to acting for a three-episode stint on “Law & Order: SVU” as, you guessed it, a lawyer named Don Taft.
Saviano and Savage are still friends today, as seen on Instagram.
McKellar’s big break was “The Wonder Years.” Her only credits before the show were two episodes of “The Twilight Zone.” She appeared alongside Saviano in “Camp Cucamonga.”
Of course, there could be no “Wonder Years” without crushes — Dean has a giant crush on Keisa Clemmons, played by Milan Ray.
In 2021, she’s going to be a judge on a new reality series called “Domino Masters” on Fox.
But even cooler is McKellar’s career as a mathematician. She’s written several math books targeted towards young girls to help encourage them to pursue STEM and other math-related careers. Her books include “Math Doesn’t Suck: How to Survive Middle School Math without Losing Your Mind or Breaking a Nail,” “Kiss My Math: Showing Pre-Algebra Who’s Boss,” and “Girls Get Curves: Geometry Takes Shape.”
He’s best known for his role as Marv, one of the dimwitted home invaders in Christmas classic “Home Alone” and its sequel, but he had been a working actor for years prior to his voiceover gig. His role as Phil in both “City Slickers” films is also widely known.
Stern and his on-screen younger counterpart Fred Savage co-starred in the 1989 film “Little Monsters” together, this time as father and son.
None other than Don Cheadle is taking over for Stern in the reboot.
Stern is also an accomplished sculptor. You can learn more about his art on his website.