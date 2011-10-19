WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Cast of 'The Wonder Years'

“The Wonder Years” is finally streaming on Netflix, which is awesome. Netflix has confirmed that all 115 episodes are now available for streaming — a huge step for fans, since the series has never been released on DVD.
Now we can all go back to the 1960s “good old days” — and the poignant growing-up problems of Kevin, Winnie and the rest of the gang.
Wondering whatever happened to the Arnolds?
Danica McKellar has had a few acting roles since Winnie but is also an author and an education advocate — she has a sassy self-help book series on algebra.
Olivia d'Abo who played Kevin's hippie sister Karen has had some small roles in TV, including a five episode arc on Law and Order: Criminal Intent. She is also a singer-songwriter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.