'The Sandlot' Is 20 Years Old: Where Is The Cast Now [PHOTOS]

The cast and director of “The Sandlot” reunited on the Utah baseball field where the movie was filmed last week.
The group is currently touring the country — making 21 stops — to promote the 20th anniversary edition of “The Sandlot.” The classic, coming-of-age baseball movie premiered in 1993.
Director David Mickey Evans and stars Patrick Renna (“Ham”), Chauncey Leopardi (“Squints”), Shane Obedzinski (Tommy “Repeat” Timmons), Victor DiMattia (Timmy Timmons), Marty York (“Yeah-Yeah”), and Daniel Zacapa (Police Chief) attended.
Cast and crew tweeted about getting the team back together:
On The Sandlot @sandlotmovie 1st time in 20 years! Incredible! The Captain approves. Played tennis ball for an hour!
— David Mickey Evans (@DMESandlot) July 18, 2013
20 years ago standing in this same spot. Rebuilt the #sandlot. Thanks for the memories @DMESandlot pic.twitter.com/Ufnxi1kVXQ
— Patrick Renna (@PatrickRenna) July 20, 2013
The Sandlot , 1st historical film location in Utah State history . So yeah that happened . #legendsneverdie pic.twitter.com/29QULjwZ0u
— Chauncey Leopardi (@_squintz) July 22, 2013
The Salt Lake City Tribune has tons more photos from the event.
NOW: Renna had a returning role on 'Boston Legal,' appeared in a Funny Or Die short with Matthew Morrison, and provided 'additional voices' on a 'Spider-Man 3' video game.
NOW: Mike Vitar starred in commercials for Tylenol and Coca Cola before suiting up as a firefighter based in Hollywood.
NOW: Shelton continues to act in small movie roles, and this year guest-starred in an episode of 'Mad Men'.
THEN: Tom Guiry made his acting debut as Smalls, the shy and academic new-kid-on-the-block who had a lot to learn about baseball.
NOW: Guiry popped up in 'Black Hawk Down' and 'Mystic River,' and continues to perform in small indie flicks.
NOW: A bulked-up York (right) appeared in 'The Brothers Sinclair' and posts tons of pictures on Facebook of him hanging out with celebrities.
THEN: Shane Obedzinski played Tommy 'Repeat' Timmons, the youngest on the team who repeated everything Timmy said.
NOW: Obedzinski hasn't made a movie since 'The Sandlot,' but attended the reunion. Still baby-faced.
NOW: Adams still acts, and voices a character named Rajin in the 'Kingdom Hearts II' video game series.
