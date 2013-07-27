'The Sandlot' Is 20 Years Old: Where Is The Cast Now [PHOTOS]

The cast and director of “The Sandlot” reunited on the Utah baseball field where the movie was filmed last week.



The group is currently touring the country — making 21 stops — to promote the 20th anniversary edition of “The Sandlot.” The classic, coming-of-age baseball movie premiered in 1993.

Director David Mickey Evans and stars Patrick Renna (“Ham”), Chauncey Leopardi (“Squints”), Shane Obedzinski (Tommy “Repeat” Timmons), Victor DiMattia (Timmy Timmons), Marty York (“Yeah-Yeah”), and Daniel Zacapa (Police Chief) attended.

Cast and crew tweeted about getting the team back together:

On The Sandlot @sandlotmovie 1st time in 20 years! Incredible! The Captain approves. Played tennis ball for an hour! — David Mickey Evans (@DMESandlot) July 18, 2013

20 years ago standing in this same spot. Rebuilt the #sandlot. Thanks for the memories @DMESandlot pic.twitter.com/Ufnxi1kVXQ — Patrick Renna (@PatrickRenna) July 20, 2013

The Sandlot , 1st historical film location in Utah State history . So yeah that happened . #legendsneverdie pic.twitter.com/29QULjwZ0u — Chauncey Leopardi (@_squintz) July 22, 2013

The Salt Lake City Tribune has tons more photos from the event.

