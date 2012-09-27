WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The Cast Of 'Friday Night Lights'

Photo: NBC
Sure, NBC’s “Friday Night Lights” has only been off the air for a year and a half, but that was long enough for some of its stars to since earn Emmy nominations for starring on new shows … or become box office poison. Rarely do this many actors from a perennial bubble show go on to such success, so soon. So where exactly did the cast end up? Some moved on to play doctors and country singers on the small screen. Other got sliced and diced in horror sequels and played superheroes.
“FNL” wasn’t the most popular show on television during its five season run, but it had a seriously devoted following, and a lot of it was due to the fantastic cast that had fans rooting for every single person to succeed. Fans still are, and they have a lot to root for.
Chandler got his long overdue Emmy for his portrayal of series anchor Coach Taylor last summer, as well as a role in J.J. Abrams' love letter to Steven Spielberg, 'Super 8.' He'll next star in a trio of high-profile films, the Kathryn Bigelow-directed 'Zero Dark 30,' the Ben Affleck-directed 'Argo,' and alongside Mark Wahlberg and Russell Crowe in 'Broken City.'
Mrs. Coach has already starred in (and moved on from) another TV show, 'American Horror Story,' for which she was up for an Emmy. This fall she's starring in another promising project, ABC's 'Nashville.'
Immediately following the conclusion of the series Teegarden, starred in two April 2011 releases, 'Prom' and 'Scream 4.' She will next be seen in the CW pilot-turned-TV-movie 'The Selection' and co-starring with Liam Hemsworth in 'Love and honour.'
Gifford starred on the short-lived Shonda Rhimes series 'Off the Map' and played Deputy to Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sheriff in the action film 'Last Stand.'
It may not seem like it, but Palicki has been steadily working since she left 'Lights.' After the critically adored TV show 'Lone Star' failed to take off, she was set to star as the titular hero in 'Wonder Woman,' but the pilot never got picked up. She's currently got 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' and 'Red Dawn' ready to go, but both have continuously been pushed back.
2012 has not been kind to Kitsch. After starring in two of the biggest flops of all-time in 'John Carter' and 'Battleship,' the middling performance of Oliver Stone's 'Savages' was actually considered a bit of a bounce back due to the comparatively modest budget. He's next set to star as a doctor courted to stay in a small town in 'The Grand Seduction.'
After appearing in bit roles in movies 'Salt' and 'Takers,' as well as single episodes of show like 'NCIS' and 'Necessary Roughness,' Charles is set for a recurring role on the next season of 'Grey's Anatomy.'
Kelly starred opposite Leighton Meester in 'The Roommate' and the ABC reboot of 'Charlie's Angels' that was quickly cancelled. She's in danger of becoming best known for who she's dating rather than what she's starring in. Ex-Ms. Derek Jeter also dated John Mayer for a short time and has also been linked to Wilmer Valderrama.
But in 2013, Minka will play Jackie Kennedy in the star-studded, Lee Daniels-directed film 'The Butler' that was just acquired by Weinstein. Take a look at the actress in costume HERE.
He may have started his 2012 off with a thud starring next to fellow 'Lights' alum Taylor Kitsch in 'Battleship,' but he's landed a crucial recurring role on the final season of 'Breaking Bad' and appears in Paul Thomas Anderson's 'The Master' this month, so things are looking up.
After a recurring role on season two of 'The Good Wife,' Porter is currently a series regular on CW's 'Hart of Dixie' alongside Rachel Bilson.
Jordan starred 'Red Tails' and stole the show in 'Chronicle' earlier this year. On the smaller screen, he appeared in the final season of 'House' and had a recurring role on 'Parenthood.' He is set to star in a upcoming NBC medical drama titled 'County' from 'Friday Night Lights' executive producer, Jason Katims.
