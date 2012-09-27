WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The Cast Of 'Friday Night Lights'

See who went on to get an Emmy nomination … and who became box office poison.

Photo: NBC

Sure, NBC’s “Friday Night Lights” has only been off the air for a year and a half, but that was long enough for some of its stars to since earn Emmy nominations for starring on new shows … or become box office poison. Rarely do this many actors from a perennial bubble show go on to such success, so soon. So where exactly did the cast end up? Some moved on to play doctors and country singers on the small screen. Other got sliced and diced in horror sequels and played superheroes.



“FNL” wasn’t the most popular show on television during its five season run, but it had a seriously devoted following, and a lot of it was due to the fantastic cast that had fans rooting for every single person to succeed. Fans still are, and they have a lot to root for.

