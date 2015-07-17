WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Tom Brady's 2001 Patriots team that started the dynasty

In the second game of the 2001 season, the New England Patriots lost starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe, and it appeared they were headed for another last-place finish in the AFC East.

Instead, led by sixth-round pick Tom Brady, the Patriots went on one of the most unprecedented runs in NFL history, beating the heavily favoured St. Louis Rams to win the Super Bowl.

While many of these players and coaches remain involved with football, others have taken completely different paths. One is now the co-owner of a trampoline amusement center chain, another competed in last year’s World Series of Poker event, and one has even become a minister.

