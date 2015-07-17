WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Tom Brady's 2001 Patriots team that started the dynasty

In the second game of the 2001 season, the New England Patriots lost starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe, and it appeared they were headed for another last-place finish in the AFC East.
Instead, led by sixth-round pick Tom Brady, the Patriots went on one of the most unprecedented runs in NFL history, beating the heavily favoured St. Louis Rams to win the Super Bowl.
While many of these players and coaches remain involved with football, others have taken completely different paths. One is now the co-owner of a trampoline amusement center chain, another competed in last year’s World Series of Poker event, and one has even become a minister.
He's now a renowned winemaker in Oregon, where he's also the offensive coordinator for his sons' high school team.
He's still the Patriots starting quarterback at age 37, and has led the team to three more Super Bowls.
After a brief coaching stint at Western Carolina University, Patten is now a minister with the True Believers Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ.
Milloy has delved into several business ventures. as well as launching his own charity, the Lawyer Milloy Foundation.
Richard Seymour was the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft and started a total of 14 games that season at defensive tackle.
He's now retired and is an avid poker player. He competed in last year's World Series of Poker's Main Event.
After a brief stint as an ESPN analyst, Light became one of the founders of KEEL Vodka, a brand of 'light vodka.'
More than 15 years after being hired, Belichick is now the longest tenured active head coach in the NFL.
He had a 41-49 collegiate head coaching record at Notre Dame and Kansas. Notre Dame still pays him $2 million annually.
After head coaching stints with the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, he's now the defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans.
After failed head coaching stints with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, Mangini is now the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.
After a four-year tenure as GM for the Chiefs, Pioli is now an assistant general manger with the Atlanta Falcons.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.