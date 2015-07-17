WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Tom Brady's 2001 Patriots team that started the dynasty

In the second game of the 2001 season, the New England Patriots lost starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe, and it appeared they were headed for another last-place finish in the AFC East.

Instead, led by sixth-round pick Tom Brady, the Patriots went on one of the most unprecedented runs in NFL history, beating the heavily favoured St. Louis Rams to win the Super Bowl.

While many of these players and coaches remain involved with football, others have taken completely different paths. One is now the co-owner of a trampoline amusement center chain, another competed in last year’s World Series of Poker event, and one has even become a minister.

Drew Bledsoe began the year as the team's starting quarterback.

He's now a renowned winemaker in Oregon, where he's also the offensive coordinator for his sons' high school team.

Tom Brady took over at quarterback after Bledsoe got injured.

He's still the Patriots starting quarterback at age 37, and has led the team to three more Super Bowls.

Ty Law was a starting cornerback.

He's now the co-owner of the indoor trampoline amusement center chain Launch Trampoline Park.

Adam Vinatieri was the kicker.

He signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, and is still playing at age 42.

Damien Woody was the starting center.

He's now an analyst on ESPN. He also competed on 'The Biggest Loser.'

Tedy Bruschi was a starting inside linebacker.

He's now an analyst for ESPN.

David Patten was the team's No. 2 receiver.

After a brief coaching stint at Western Carolina University, Patten is now a minister with the True Believers Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Troy Brown was the No. 1 wide receiver.

He's now an analyst for Comcast SportsNet New England.

Lawyer Milloy was the starting strong safety.

Milloy has delved into several business ventures. as well as launching his own charity, the Lawyer Milloy Foundation.

Mike Vrabel was a starting linebacker.

He's now the linebackers coach for the Houston Texans.

Richard Seymour was the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft and started a total of 14 games that season at defensive tackle.

He's now retired and is an avid poker player. He competed in last year's World Series of Poker's Main Event.

Matt Light was the starting left tackle.

After a brief stint as an ESPN analyst, Light became one of the founders of KEEL Vodka, a brand of 'light vodka.'

Otis Smith led the team in interceptions.

He most recently worked as a defensive quality control coach by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bill Belichick was the head coach and de-facto general manager.

More than 15 years after being hired, Belichick is now the longest tenured active head coach in the NFL.

Charlie Weis was the offensive coordinator.

He had a 41-49 collegiate head coaching record at Notre Dame and Kansas. Notre Dame still pays him $2 million annually.

Romeo Crennel was the Patriots defensive coordinator.

After head coaching stints with the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, he's now the defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans.

Eric Mangini was the defensive backs coach.

After failed head coaching stints with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, Mangini is now the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

Rob Ryan was the outside linebackers coach.

He's now the defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints.

Scott Pioli, right, was the director of player personnel.

After a four-year tenure as GM for the Chiefs, Pioli is now an assistant general manger with the Atlanta Falcons.

