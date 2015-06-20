WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Michael Jordan's historic 1996 Chicago Bulls team

The 1996 Chicago Bulls are widely regarded as one of the best teams in sports history. They went 72-10 in the regular season and won the NBA title.
The roster featured three future Hall of Fame players (Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman), a future Hall of Fame coach (Phil Jackson), and numerous All-Stars.
While many of the players are still involved in the basketball world, others have gone on to other things. One player has become a volleyball coach, another is a media personality, and one even makes frequent trips to North Korea.
He now makes public appearances at corporate, promotional, and charity events. He has said he's open to returning to coaching.
Buechler, who was a high school All-American volleyball player, is now active in the volleyball world.
Caffey got into legal trouble after he retired. In 2009 he went on Dr. Phil to defend himself against allegations that he wasn't properly paying child support.
He became a media personality after he retired, most famously hosting 'The Best Damn Sports Show Period' on Fox Sports.
Krause was hired as a special assistant to Arizona Diamondbacks General Manager Dave Stewart in 2011.
