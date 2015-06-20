WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Michael Jordan's historic 1996 Chicago Bulls team

The 1996 Chicago Bulls are widely regarded as one of the best teams in sports history. They went 72-10 in the regular season and won the NBA title.

The roster featured three future Hall of Fame players (Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman), a future Hall of Fame coach (Phil Jackson), and numerous All-Stars.

While many of the players are still involved in the basketball world, others have gone on to other things. One player has become a volleyball coach, another is a media personality, and one even makes frequent trips to North Korea.

Michael Jordan won regular season and NBA Finals MVP.

He now owns the Charlotte Hornets, and is a billionaire.

Luc Longley was the starting center.

He's now an assistant coach with the Australian national team.

Source: Sydney Morning Herald

Dennis Rodman led the NBA in rebounds.

He has recently made trips to North Korea in an act of 'hoops diplomacy.'

Source: CNN

Steve Kerr was a backup point guard.

He just won an NBA title as head coach of the Golden State Warriors.

Scottie Pippen made first team All-NBA.

He's now working as a special advisor to Bulls president and COO Michael Reinsdorf.

Source: NBA.com

Bill Wennington was the backup center.

He's now a radio colour commentator for the Bulls.

Source: NBA.com

Ron Harper was the starting point guard.

He now makes public appearances at corporate, promotional, and charity events. He has said he's open to returning to coaching.

Source: RonHarper4.com, HoopsHype

Toni Kukoc was the Sixth Man of the Year.

Kukoc now plays golf daily. He won Croatia's national amateur championship in 2011.

Source: Narratively

Dickey Simpkins was a backup power forward.

He's now a scout for the Charlotte Hornets.

Source: NBA.com

Jud Buechler was the most efficient three-point shooter on the team.

Buechler, who was a high school All-American volleyball player, is now active in the volleyball world.

Source: WAVE Volleyball

Randy Brown was a backup point guard.

He's now the assistant general manager for the Bulls.

Source: NBA.com

Jason Caffey was a backup power forward.

Caffey got into legal trouble after he retired. In 2009 he went on Dr. Phil to defend himself against allegations that he wasn't properly paying child support.

Source: ESPN, Dr. Phil

James Edwards was a backup center.

Edwards is currently retired and living in Southfield, Michigan.

Source: MLive.com

John Salley (left) was a backup power forward.

He became a media personality after he retired, most famously hosting 'The Best Damn Sports Show Period' on Fox Sports.

John Paxson was a first-year assistant coach with the Bulls.

He is now the Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Bulls.

Source: NBA.com

Jerry Krause was the Bulls General Manager.

Krause was hired as a special assistant to Arizona Diamondbacks General Manager Dave Stewart in 2011.

Source: MLB.com

Phil Jackson was the head coach of the Bulls.

He's now the president of the New York Knicks.

Source: NBA.com

