WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Michael Jordan's historic 1996 Chicago Bulls team

The 1996 Chicago Bulls are widely regarded as one of the best teams in sports history. They went 72-10 in the regular season and won the NBA title.

The roster featured three future Hall of Fame players (Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman), a future Hall of Fame coach (Phil Jackson), and numerous All-Stars.

While many of the players are still involved in the basketball world, others have gone on to other things. One player has become a volleyball coach, another is a media personality, and one even makes frequent trips to North Korea.

