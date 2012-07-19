Here's What The Stars Of The 1992 Dream Team Are Doing Today

Photo: NBA TV

20 years after its formation, the 1992 USA Olympic basketball team still resonates among sports fans.The team dominated to an extent we had never seen, and grew the game of basketball globally in the process.



Many of the 12 star players are still involved in the basketball world 20 years later.

But a few of them have branched out — owning baseball teams, going on reality TV shows, and even entering the world of finance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.