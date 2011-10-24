WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The 11 Techstars Startups 6 Months After Demo Day

Company: Nestio

Current status: Alive and funded

Founders: Caren Maio - CEO, Mike O'Toole - CTO, Matt Raoul - COO

The idea: Nestio wants to get rid of apartment search headaches with a clean, organised interface.

How it works: According to Maio, 40 million people in the United States search for homes every year and 1.6 billion hours are spent looking for the perfect place. They're currently hoarding folders of printouts, connecting with roommates and real estate agents via fragmented email chains, and trying to keep track of multiple Craigslist posts.

Nestio will simplify the process by allowing users to easily mark all of the housing information they find for later viewing on its site. Nestio also has a comparison chart application, so users can view multiple listings side by side.

Its mobile app allows house hunters to snap photos and take notes at each place they visit, and upload it onto the Nestio platform. In addition, roommates can be added to the Nestio account, so they can see and comment on every listing their fellow house hunter pulls to streamline the process.

Where it is now: Nestio is still alive. It raised $750,000 and has been implementing +Nestio buttons on partnering sites so users can easily add listings to their folders. Nestio's partners include eBay classifieds, Curbed, Prime NYC and Naked Apartments.