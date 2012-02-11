WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The NBA Monsters From 'Space Jam'

Photo: YouTube
The NFL season is over, which means it’s time focus on all things vaguely associated with the NBA.If you’re a sports fan of a certain age, “Space Jam” was a big part of your childhood.
Its plot was simple — Michael Jordan and the TuneSquad played the Monstars with the freedom of cartoon characters everywhere at stake.
The Monstars were a juggernaut, playing a bruising, post-centric style that the TuneSquad struggled with.
They weren’t just any old monsters either, the were monsters infused with the abilities of five fairly random mid-90s NBA stars.
A quick explainer: Tiny aliens stole the abilities of five NBA players. They transformed into these guys and played the Looney Tunes
In retrospect, it's kind of amazing that Bradley was in the starting five among numerous NBA legends.
But when the movie came out in 1996, he was still a highly-touted big man, and had yet to become the punch-line that he (sadly) is today.
NOW: He's trying to get into coaching (he really wanted the job at UNLV) while doing promotional work for the New York Knicks
