Six-Month Update: Our Startup 2009 Finalists Are Raising Money, Cutting Deals

Six months ago, we held our first annual Startup 2009 conference, where 10 promising digital startups competed on stage for an investment from General Catalyst Partners and $50,000 in services from our sponsors.
The winner: Article One Partners, an innovative online business that uses crowd-sourcing to discover patent prior art.
What’s happened in the last six months?
Founder and CEO Cheryl Milone tells us that the company has doubled its team, hired a president with over 25 years experience in the patent space, completed a funding round with a private investor, and now has six “Fortune 100” companies in their client base. You can learn more in a video interview we published earlier today.
Save the date! Startup 2010 will be held on Wednesday, May 19.
Our nine other finalists have seen mostly great developments as well:
Advanced Marketing and Media Group
- Added Bob Lane, former CFO of IAG Nielsen, to its board
- Saw major new business wins in Q3 and Q4, which will catapult business to around $3 million in revenue for 2010
- Launching version2.5 of its AMIS™ Platform
- In active discussions with several companies interested in acquiring its technology and platform and integrating it into their infrastructure
- Has signed Forbes.com and DailyCandy.com as customers
- Now looking for a new funder and working to close the next 30 customers
- Closed a $1 million investment round and tripled team size
- Expanded iPhone app to include BlackBerry, Android, and Palm Pre
- Added support for 58 currencies, a Salesforce.com app, which was picked for the exclusive “Force 40,” and an Intuit Workplace app, which is recommended and second most-viewed
- Recently signed contracts with a top-five health system that has more than 500 facilities nationally
- Now finalising new contracts with three of the top five largest healthcare revenue cycle managers with hospital partners that include more than 100 facilities.
- Closed its $1 million first round of funding
- Named Bill Jennings, a former executive at A&E, as its new CEO
- Added to advisory board Jeff Cater, former SVP Bank of America and Founder of the centre for Future Banking at MIT, and Glen Urban, MIT David Austin Professor of Marketing
- Successfully completed two field trials, acquired four charter customers (three of which have a national footprint,) and enlisted the participation of two financial institutions to take part in its Q1 2010 field trial
- Was reduced to a “nights and weekends” project earlier in the fall so the founders could firm up product before making any further developments
- Team is now working to relaunch some revenue-generating figures that will help the site “stand on its own two feet;” they should be done by Q1
- Cofounders got new day jobs: CEO Charlie O’Donnell now working for First Round Capital and CTO Alex Lines working at Betaworks
- Was featured in the WSJ as one of “The Best Tools for Online Personal Finance”
- Publicly launching version 2.0 at the beginning of 2010; it will include new tools that can do the “quantitative heavy lifting” so investors can easily analyse and find ways to improve their portfolios. [Anyone interested in participating in the private beta release should feel free to contact the team at [email protected]]
