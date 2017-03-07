These 9 entrepreneurs were paid $US100,000 to drop out of college -- here's what they're up to today

The Thiel Fellowship brought together whiz-kids Ari Weinstein, an MIT dropout; and Conrad Kramer, a then-high school student, to work on two productivity apps. One took off.

Workflow stitches together tasks from multiple apps into one. Users can post an image to Facebook, get directions, order food, and do countless other things without leaving the app.

Workflow became the most purchased iPhone app for four days after it launched in 2014. In 2015, Apple awarded Weinstein and Kramer an award for the most innovation app of the year.

They continue to develop Workflow out of San Francisco. Their startup employs eight people.