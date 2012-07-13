WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Here's What's Become Of Obama's Biggest 2008 Fans

Photo: Shuttershock

Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign inspired many, not only to vote for the first time, but to open their wallets, raising an estimated $754 million, almost entirely from individual contributions.Four years later, Mitt Romney, the presumptive GOP challenger, is already game, beating the president by a $35 million margin in June.



So where are Obama’s big-spending and big-talking supporters now?

Several of the heavy-weights are holding steady, bolstering the president’s campaign coffers with donations and lending their star stumping power to Obama on the campaign trail.

But some of the President’s most high-profile 2008 supporters have turned their backs on a president, claiming that he “misunderstood his mandate” and failed to live up to their expectations of hope and change.

We tracked down Obama’s biggest 2008 cheerleaders to find out how they feel about the president this time around.

