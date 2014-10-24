WHERE ARE THEY NOW? LeBron James' teammates from his first stint with the Cavaliers

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images The league has changed quite drastically since LeBron James joined the league — here’s a look at what his teammates from his first run with the Cleveland Cavaliers are up to now.

LeBron James was not surrounded by All-Stars during his first tenure in Cleveland.

Until he got to Miami, the best players he ever played with were Larry Hughes, Mo Williams, and Carlos Boozer (for one year).

15 years into his historic career, James has quite a different supporting cast surrounding his attempt at an eighth straight appearance in the NBA Finals, while his teammates from his first stint in Cleveland have gone on the next chapters of their lives.

Take a look at what LeBron’s earliest teammates are up to today.

Delonte West played with LeBron from 2007 to 2010.

West bounced around the NBA until 2012, then went to China to play alongside Michael Beasley for the Shanghai Sharks, a team owned by Yao Ming. He returned to the D-League in 2015 with the Texas Legends, but never made it back to the NBA.

Kevin Ollie played with LeBron in his rookie year in 2003.

Ollie finished his playing career in 2010, and went on to coach at UConn, where he won the national championship in his first season. He was fired in 2018 amidst an NCAA investigation into the school’s basketball program.

Larry Hughes played with LeBron from 2005 to 2008 after signing a $US70 million contract.

After 13 years in the NBA, Hughes made his return to basketball last summer as a member of the Killer 3’s in Ice Cube’s BIG3 League.

Zydrunas Ilgauskas played with LeBron during his entire run in Cleveland.

Ilgauskas was hired by the Cavs as an assistant to the GM in 2012 and had his number was retired by the franchise in 2014. He’s also coached high school basketball since his NBA run.

Carlos Boozer played with LeBron in his rookie year in 2003.

He finished his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and played for a year in China. In 2018, Boozer signed with the Big3 League team Ghost Ballers.

Darius Miles played with LeBron during his rookie season in 2003.

He was arrested in 2011 for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to an airport. In 2016, he filed for bankruptcy.

Ricky Davis played with LeBron in 2003.

After stints in Turkey, China, France, Puerto Rico, and the D-League, Davis is now also a member of the Ghost Ballers in the Big3 League.

Scot Pollard played with LeBron in 2006-07.

He now lives in Kansas. “Mostly, he gets to hang out just being Scot Pollard,” a local news station reports.

Eric Snow played with LeBron from 2004 to 2008.

He worked as an assistant coach with Florida Atlantic from 2014-2016.

Luke Jackson played with LeBron from 2004 to 2006 after getting drafted 10th overall.

After five years in the NBA, Jackson moved on to coaching, leading the Northwest Christian University Beacons beginning in 2013. He stepped down from the position in 2018 to spend more time with his family.

Damon Jones played with LeBron from 2005 to 2008.

He was hired as a “shooting consultant” with the Cavs in 2014 and became a full assistant coach with the team in 2016. During a particularly stressful stretch of the Cavaliers 2018 campaign, J.R. Smith threw a bowl of soup at Jones, creating an odd day of headlines.

Donyell Marshall played with LeBron from 2005 to 2007.

He retired in 2009 and began his coaching career as an assistant at several schools. In 2016, he landed his first head coaching gig, leading the Central Connecticut Blue Devils.

Wally Szczerbiak played with LeBron from 2007 to 2009.

He’s now a studio analyst for Knicks games on MSG.

Flip Murray played with LeBron in 2005.

Murray spent time in the D-League and Lebanon, and hasn’t played professionally since 2014.

David Wesley played with LeBron in 2006-07.

He’s now the colour analyst for New Orleans Pelicans games.

Ben Wallace played with LeBron from 2007 to 2009.

Wallace retired as a Detroit Piston in 2012, and in 2018 became a part owner of the team’s minor league team the Grand Rapids Drive.

Sasha Pavlovic played with LeBron from 2003 to 2009.

After leaving the NBA in 2013, he played in Serbia and Greece, winning the domestic title with Partizan Belgrade in 2014.

Mo Williams played with LeBron from 2008 to 2010.

He bounced around the NBA for four years before eventually landing back with LeBron in Cleveland in 2015 and getting a championship in 2016. After the title year, Williams elected to get surgery at the start of training camp. He hasn’t stepped back on an NBA court since.

Shaquille O’Neal played with LeBron in 2009-10.

He’s now a businessman and a studio broadcaster for TNT’s “Inside The NBA.”

Anderson Varejao played with LeBron from 2004 to 2010.

He was the only player from the 2004 Cavs still with the team at the beginning of the second LeBron era. In 2018 he signed with the Brazilian club Flamengo.

