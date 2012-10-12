WHERE ARE THEY NOW? What The Former Lakers Players Who Kobe Bryant Trashed Are Doing Today

Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

Kobe Bryant looked back on the 2005-06 Lakers today, and he was pretty brutal.Here’s what he told the OC Register:



“I almost won an MVP with Smush Parker and Kwame Brown on my team. I was shooting 45 times a game. What was I supposed to do? Pass it to Chris Mihm or Kwame Brown.”

Kobe went on to call Parker “the worst.”

We took a look back at that ’05-’06 team — which Kobe single-handedly dragged to the playoffs — to see what the guys Kobe trashed so hard are doing now.

The answer: Most are on the last legs of their careers, while some have moved on altogether.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.