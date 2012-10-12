WHERE ARE THEY NOW? What The Former Lakers Players Who Kobe Bryant Trashed Are Doing Today

Kobe Bryant looked back on the 2005-06 Lakers today, and he was pretty brutal.Here’s what he told the OC Register:

“I almost won an MVP with Smush Parker and Kwame Brown on my team. I was shooting 45 times a game. What was I supposed to do? Pass it to Chris Mihm or Kwame Brown.”

Kobe went on to call Parker “the worst.”

We took a look back at that ’05-’06 team — which Kobe single-handedly dragged to the playoffs — to see what the guys Kobe trashed so hard are doing now.

The answer: Most are on the last legs of their careers, while some have moved on altogether.

Kwame Brown has made $58 million in his disappointing NBA career. He signed with the 76ers this summer

Chris Mihm hasn't played since 2009. He has since moved back to Austin, Texas and as of last summer was hoping to reconnect with Texas hoops

Sasha Vujacic recently broke up with Maria Sharapova. He plays professionally in Turkey

Devean George develops real estate in Minnesota through his company George Group North LLC

Lamar Odom failed in Dallas last year, but now he's back in LA with his wife Khloe Kardashian, playing with the Clippers

Andrew Bynum bloomed into a superstar, and was traded to the 76ers in the Dwight Howard trade this summer

Ronny Turiaf won a title with the Heat last year. Now he's on the Clippers

Luke Walton is fighting for a job on the Cleveland Cavaliers. He may get cut when they trim the roster later this month

Laron Profit is now an assistant coach for the Orlando Magic after playing all over the globe

Brian Cook has bounced around the league since 2008. He's now with the Wizards

