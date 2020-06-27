THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'iCarly' 8 years later

Nickelodeon/Byron Cohen via Getty Images Noah Munck, who played Gibby on ‘iCarly,’ is still acting.

Nickelodeon’s “iCarly” aired in 2007 and ended in 2012 after six seasons.

Miranda Cosgrove, who played Carly, is still acting and doing voiceover work for movies and TV shows.

Nathan Kress, who played Freddie, has appeared in a number of projects and he has a parenting and lifestyle podcast called “Radioactive Dads.”

Recently, Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam, debuted a one-woman comedy show in Los Angeles.

“iCarly” made its debut on Nickelodeon in 2007 and wrapped in 2012 after six seasons.

The series followed a group of friends navigating school and newfound fame after the launch of their popular web series.

After the finale, the cast has continued to find success throughout different branches of the entertainment industry.

Here’s what the stars of “iCarly” are up to eight years later.

Miranda Cosgrove played the show’s titular character, Carly Shay.

Nickelodeon Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay on ‘iCarly.’

Prior to playing the lead on “iCarly,” Miranda Cosgrove was already appearing in films and movies for kids and teens.

She played Megan Parker on the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake and Josh” and had starred in the Jack Black-led comedy “School of Rock” (2003).

Cosgrove is still acting in film and television.

Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Miranda Cosgrove in 2016.

After “iCarly” ended in 2012, Cosgrove attended the University of Southern California.

While pursuing higher education, she continued her voiceover work for the “Despicable Me” franchise, which she’d begun appearing in during 2010.

She voiced Margo in the first film and in “Despicable Me 2” (2013) and “Despicable Me 3” (2017).

She also appeared on the NBC comedy series “Crowded,” in the horror film “The Intruders” (2015), and in a variety of TV movies.

Her latest projects include a role in “North Hollywood,” a film about becoming a pro skater, and a guest appearance on an episode of ABC’s “The Goldbergs.”

Jennette McCurdy played Carly’s fiery best friend, Sam Puckett.

Nickelodeon Jennette McCurdy as Sam Puckett on ‘iCarly.’

After having guest roles on a range of TV shows, Jennette McCurdy landed the role of Sam, one of Carly’s best friends and co-host of the web series.

McCurdy is still acting, and she’s also doing comedy.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Jennette McCurdy in 2018.

After “iCarly” ended, McCurdy played Sam Puckett on the Nickelodeon spin-off series “Sam and Cat,” which also starred “Victorious” star Ariana Grande. The show aired from 2013 to 2014.

In 2015, McCurdy began starring on the Canadian sci-fi series “Between.” A few years later, McCurdy wrote and directed the short film “Kenny” (2018).

Earlier this year, she began performing her tragic-comedy one-woman show“I’m Glad My Mum Died” in Los Angeles – but all upcoming performances are currently cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nathan Kress played Freddie Benson, the tech producer of “iCarly.”

Nickelodeon Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson on ‘iCarly.’

Before he played Carly’s friend and the producer of her web series, Nathan Kress had a few roles under his belt.

He appeared as a sketch actor on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and voiced a character on the multi-network TV series “Shuriken School.”

Kress also had guest roles on a few series, including CBS’s “Without a Trace” and Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.”

Kress is still acting, and he has a podcast.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Nathan Kress in 2017.

After “iCarly” ended, Kress reprised his role of Freddie Benson on one episode of “Sam and Cat.”

He also continued his career in the entertainment industry and appeared in a few films, including the disaster flick “Into the Storm” (2014). He did voice acting for various “Star Wars” projects, too.

Kress recently worked on Fullscreen’s “Alive in Denver” and Netflix’s “Pinky Malinky.”

He and actor Brett Davern also host the podcast “Radioactive Dads,” which features conversations between friends about parenting and life.

Jerry Trainor played Spencer Shay.

Nickelodeon Jerry Trainor as Spencer Shay on ‘iCarly.’

Before he played Carly’s older brother, Spencer Shay, actor Jerry Trainor was well-known as Crazy Steve on the Nickelodeon show “Drake and Josh.”

He had also previously appeared on a variety of hit TV series from the early aughts.

Trainor continues to act in movies and on television shows.

Matt Sayles/AP Jerry Trainor has worked with Nickelodeon for years.

After “iCarly” ended, Trainor continued to work with Nickelodeon, starring on the show “Wendell and Vinnie” and doing voiceover work for “T.U.F.F. Puppy.”

Most recently, Trainor appeared on Netflix’s “No Good Nick” and an episode of Disney Channel’s “Bunk’d.”

Noah Munck played Gibby, who was often taking his shirt off for no particular reason.

Nickelodeon Noah Munck as Gibby on ‘iCarly.’

Before Noah Munck played Gibby, he didn’t have much acting experience beyond guest-starring on a few TV shows, including Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Wavery Place.”

Munck has since starred on “The Goldbergs” and produced music.

Byron Cohen via Getty Images Noah Munck on ABC’s ‘The Goldbergs.’

According to Entertainment Weekly, in 2012 Nickelodeon green-lit a spin-off show featuring Munck as Gibby. Per IMDb, the series’ pilot episode was filmed but it has never been publicly released.

Munck did, however, reprise his role as Gibby on an episode of “Sam and Cat.”

In 2014, Munck began starring on the hit ABC comedy “The Goldbergs” as Rob Smith.

In addition to acting, Munck has also produced electronic music under the aliasesNoxiK and SADWORLDBEATS.

Mary Scheer played Marissa Benson.

Nickelodeon Mary Scheer as Freddie’s mum on ‘iCarly.’

Actress and comedian Mary Scheer was already established in the entertainment industry before taking on the role of Freddie’s overprotective mum, Marissa Benson.

She was part of the original cast of the popular FOX/The CW sketch-comedy show “MADtv” and she also did voiceover work for a few series, including Nickelodeon’s “Hey Arnold!”

Scheer continues to act on TV shows and in movies.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Mary Scheer in 2019.

After finishing her work on “iCarly,” Scheer reprised her role as Marissa Benson once more on “Sam and Cat.”

The actress has continued her TV career, appearing on shows like CBS’s “2 Broke Girls” and Disney’s “Bunk’d.”

The most recent project Scheer appeared in, per IMDb, is the 2019 Zach Galifianakis comedy “Between Two Ferns: The Movie.”

