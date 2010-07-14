WHERE ARE THEY NOW? "Charlie Bit My Finger" Family Earned "Tens Of Thousands" From Video

Howard Davies-Carr, the father behind viral video hit “Charlie bit my finger – again” is very protective of his family.



“I will not discuss how much revenue we have taken, the town we live in, or other specific locational details,” Davies-Carr told us in one of several emails.

The family that created YouTube’s most viewed amateur video prefers to stay away from the media and would rather avoid the spotlight altogether. They don’t go out hoping to be recognised for their viral fame, but, instead, they’re happy to remain anonymous.

“I was just about to remove (the video) before it exploded,” says Davies-Carr, “but once it had (exploded) I had lost control of the clip anyway so I left it.”

The positive outcome from leaving the video up? Davies-Carr reveals to us that the video has earned the family “10’s of thousands” of British pounds since its YouTube upload.

The short clip of Charlie biting down on Harry’s finger was initially mean to be shared with their godfather in the United States. Howard Davies-Carr had no idea that the 56-second video of his sons would ever be watched by anyone outside his circle of family and friends.

Davies-Carr uploaded the clip onto YouTube and initially set it to “Private.” It became difficult to maintain a list of who could watch the video however, and so Davies-Carr eventually made the video “Public” for the world to see.

Today, the video has been watched over 209 million times, and if it weren’t for Vevo music video monsters Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber, Harry and Charlie Davies-Carr would be the stars of the all-time most viewed video on YouTube.

The Davies-Carr family (from L to R): Jasper, Shelley, Harry, Howard, Charlie

Photo: Howard Davies-Carr

“We are honoured and feel lucky” Davies-Carr tells us. “It is more about the fact that so many people love the video. People leave comments with recollections about their childhoods and brothers and sisters and also sometimes their children, which are always special to us.”Nothing much has changed for the family, but Howard Davies-Carr tells us that Harry and Charlie are recognised on occasion. “They were recognised on the Tube in London by an American girl a few months ago,” says Davies- Carr, “because she recognised the way Harry said Charlie.”

The revenue generated from the video comes from various licensing deals and their YouTube partnership where ads are placed within their YouTube channel. They also get a small commission from sales of t-shirts that Howard Davies-Carr put up for sale only after he had received requests to do so. He also realised that other people were making money off his family’s viral video by selling unlicensed “Charlie bit my finger” apparel.

Right now, Davies-Carr says they’re working on a couple more “mainstream” licensing deals, and they’re surprised that no major children’s clothes manufacturer has approached them with a deal.

When it comes to making a successful viral video, Davies-Carr tells us that he never set out to make one. He was just lucky or unlucky, depending on how you look at it. His best piece of advice? “Set yourself some moral guidelines and keep to them no matter the offers.”



