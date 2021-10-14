WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The cast of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation,’ 34 years later

Stewart, 81, returned to Picard’s story in 2020 with “Star Trek: Picard” on Paramount+.

By the time “TNG” had wrapped up in 1994, Stewart had already solidified his place in the hearts of nerds everywhere. He’d go on to star in four more “Trek” movies — “Generations” in 1994, “First Contact” in 1996, “Insurrection” in 1998,” and “Nemesis” in 2002 — but that wasn’t his last iconic role.

In 2000, he starred as the iconic Professor Charles Xavier, aka Professor X, in “X-Men.” He reprised the role in 2003’s “X2,” 2006’s “X-Men: The Last Stand,” 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” 2013’s “The Wolverine,” 2014’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” and 2017’s “Logan” — the latter of which got him some Oscar buzz.

Stewart was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010 for services to drama.

He’s played various other roles throughout his decades-long career, returned to the stage many times, and secured a Tony nomination in 2008 for his performance in “Macbeth.” But Picard wasn’t done with him yet.

In 2018, it was announced that Stewart would be returning to the role of Jean-Luc Picard for a series on CBS All Access — now Paramount+ — following the former captain 20 years after the events of “Nemesis.” “Star Trek: Picard” premiered in 2020, will return for season two in 2022, and has already been renewed for a season three.