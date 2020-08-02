WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The cast of ‘Star Trek: The Original Series’

- “Star Trek” is celebrating its 55th birthday – it premiered on September 8, 1966.
- After the show, the cast of the original series remained sci-fi icons.
- Only four of the nine stars of “Star Trek: The Original Series” are still alive today.
Before “Star Trek,” Shatner was famous for his role in an iconic “Twilight Zone” episode, “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet (6,096.00m),” in which he played a man recently released from a mental hospital who becomes convinced he can see a creature on the wing of the plane he’s flying on. It aired in 1963, three years before “Star Trek.”
Besides “Star Trek,” Shatner starred as the titular police officer on the ’80s procedural “T.J. Hooker” and narrated “Rescue 911,” a show that consisted of dramatic reenactments of real crimes.
Other roles that you might recognize Shatner from: a pageant host in “Miss Congeniality,” attorney Dennis Crane in “The Practice” and its spin-off “Boston Legal” for which he won two Emmys, and in the 2016-2018 reality show “Better Late Than Never,” in which Shatner, Henry Winkler, George Foreman, and Terry Bradshaw traveled around the world and experienced different cultures.
In 2021, he co-starred in the rom-com “Senior Moment” with Jean Smart and Christopher Lloyd.
Shatner has written multiple books, both fiction and non-fiction over the course of his career. His 2016 book, “Leonard: My Fifty-Year Friendship with a Remarkable Man,” was about his friendship with “Star Trek” co-star Leonard Nimoy, who played his on-screen better half, Commander Spock.
Nichols stayed with the show for all three seasons, but it wasn’t without drama. She was tempted to leave during the first year, but none other than Martin Luther King Jr. convinced her to stay. She told the New York Post in 2011 that when she told him that she wanted to leave, he told her, “You can’t do that. You have the first non-stereotypical, non-menial role on television. You have created strength and beauty and intelligence. For the first time, the world sees us as we should be seen. It’s what we’re marching for. You’re a role model and whether you like it or not, you belong to history now.”
She also released an album in 1967, “Down to Earth.” In between “Star Trek’s” cancellation and its return on the big screen, Nichols starred in the 1974 blaxploitation film “Truck Turner,” as Dorinda, a madam.
“Nichelle Nichols not only was a trailblazer in Hollywood, she was a trailblazer for the future of our society. She took the fight for Civil Rights, diversity and inclusion and gender equality to new frontiers with NASA which continue to serve America’s space program today. She was ahead of her time,” said executive producer Ben Crump.
Nichols, 88, has also appeared in “The Young and the Restless,” “Heroes,” and “Futurama.” She was diagnosed with dementia in 2018 and subsequently retired from public appearances.
Koenig’s mainly recognized for his on-screen role as Chekov, though he became a pretty prolific screenwriter in the ’70s. He wrote episodes for the “Star Trek” animated series, anthology series “What Really Happened to the Class of ’65?” and children’s series “Land of the Lost.”
While not all of the “Star Trek” cast were on great terms, Koenig and his co-star George Takei remain close. Koenig was even the best man in Takei’s wedding in 2008.
“Up until the time I was cast in ‘Star Trek,’ the roles were pretty shallow — thin, stereotyped, one-dimensional roles. I knew this character was a breakthrough role, certainly for me as an individual actor but also for the image of an Asian character: no accent, a member of the elite leadership team,” Takei told Mother Jones in 2012.
Takei originally was supposed to play Sulu as an astrophysicist, but the role was changed to helmsman. Before “Star Trek,” Takei also appeared in “The Twilight Zone” like his co-star William Shatner, among other ’50s and ’60s procedurals.
In addition to his continued acting in films like “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Blazing Samurai,” and “Mulan,” and TV shows like “Heroes,” “Supah Ninjas,” and the upcoming “Star Wars: Visions,” Takei is an activist. He came out as gay in 2005 and began working as a spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign.
Takei also starred in the 2012 musical “Allegiance,” which was based on his and his family’s experiences during Japanese internment in World War II.
Nimoy had multiple small parts in B movies and TV shows before booking “Star Trek,” including an episode of “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” alongside future co-star William Shatner, as well as an episode of “The Twilight Zone.”
But once “Star Trek” premiered, Nimoy would be forever linked with his Vulcan counterpart, and he mainly did voice work after the show ended. He also reunited with Shatner for an episode of his show, “T.J. Hooker.”
In addition to acting, Nimoy was a photographer, recording artist, author, and director. He directed two “Star Trek” movies (“The Search for Spock” and “The Journey Home”), and “Three Men and a Baby,” which became the highest-grossing film of 1987.
Nimoy died in 2015 at the age of 83 due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Like his character, Kelley was older and a more established actor than the rest of the cast. Before the show, he had appeared in Westerns and historical films like “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral,” “Warlock,” and “Raintree County” in the ’50s.
While he wasn’t much of a sci-fi fan, Kelley was proud of his “Star Trek” legacy. When asked what he thought his legacy would be, he explained that his character inspired people to enter the medical field. He told the New York Times, “These people [fans] are doctors now, all kinds of doctors who save lives. That’s something that very few people can say they’ve done. I’m proud to say that I have.”
Before the show, Barrett was in various bit parts in ’50s and ’60s shows, but her big break was “Star Trek,” which she stayed involved in for the rest of her life.
Before “Star Trek,” Doohan served in the Canadian military and was even on the beaches of Normandy during D-Day, and was a pilot as well. After the war, he began acting and became a successful radio actor. Like his co-stars, he also appeared in an episode of “The Twilight Zone,” and other popular procedurals.
In the animated series, Doohan proved to be indispensable, with his talent for voice acting and accents. He voiced over 50 characters during the show’s run.
However, his impact on the field of engineering cannot be overstated. He was awarded an honorary doctorate from the Milwaukee School of Engineering “after half the students there said that Scotty had inspired them to take up the subject,” according to the BBC.
Towards the end of his life, Doohan suffered from Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, and retired from public life in 2004. He died the following year, at 85, due to complications from pneumonia.
“I tried to do what he wanted me to, so I could get it over with. I knew, deep down inside, that I was finished on ‘Star Trek.’ At that moment, however, I didn’t care about that. Nothing else mattered — not my tarnished virtue, not my career, not my role on ‘Star Trek.’ The only thing that mattered was getting out of that room alive,” she wrote.
She died in 2015 due to natural causes at the age of 85.