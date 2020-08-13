WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The cast of 'Star Trek: The Original Series'

CBS/Getty Images Of the three main cast-members, William Shatner is the last one alive.

There has been some form of “Star Trek” in our lives since 1966, when “Star Trek” premiered its very first episode on September 8.

Over the last 50-plus years, the stars of the original series have remained sci-fi icons, especially to all the Trekkies out there.

Here’s where all nine stars from “Star Trek: The Original Series” are up to now. Only four are still alive.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As Spock might’ve said, the cast of “Star Trek: The Original Series,” all lived long and prospered. Four of the stars are still alive today, all in their eighties – William Shatner is pushing 90 – and those that died lived into their seventies and eighties as well.

We’ve taken a look back at the pivotal show, and the careers of these TV pioneers, and paid respects to those that aren’t with us anymore.

Keep scrolling to see what the cast of “Star Trek” has accomplished in the last 54 years.

William Shatner led the crew of the USS Enterprise as Captain James T. Kirk.

CBS/Getty Images William Shatner in 1967.

“Star Trek” was originally going to be focused on a different captain, Captain Christopher Pike, played by Jeffrey Hunter. A pilot was even filmed, but never aired. Gene Roddenberry, the creator, eventually retooled the show and cast Shatner as a new captain, Kirk.

Before “Star Trek,” Shatner was famous for his role in an iconic “Twilight Zone” episode, “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” in which he played a man recently released from a mental hospital who becomes convinced he can see a creature on the wing of the plane he’s flying on. It aired in 1963, three years before “Star Trek.”

In addition to his “Star Trek” roles, Shatner acted in “T.J. Hooker” and “Boston Legal,” hosted “Rescue 911,” and has written numerous books.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images William Shatner.

Though he’s 89 years old, Shatner has shown no signs of slowing down. After “Star Trek” was cancelled in 1969, he briefly returned to voice Kirk for the “Star Trek” animated series. In 1979, he again reprised his role as Kirk in “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.” He’d continue to do so regularly until 1994’s “Star Trek Generations.” He even directed one of the “Star Trek” movies: “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.”

Besides “Star Trek,” Shatner starred as the titular police officer on the ’80s procedural “T.J. Hooker,” and narrated “Rescue 911,” a show that consisted of dramatic reenactments of real crimes.

Other roles that you might recognise Shatner from: a pageant host in “Miss Congeniality,” attorney Dennis Crane in “The Practice” and its spin-off “Boston Legal”for which he won two Emmys, and in the 2016-2018 reality show “Better Late Than Never,” in which Shatner, Henry Winkler, George Foreman, and Terry Bradshaw travelled around the world and experienced different cultures.

Shatner has written multiple books, both fiction and non-fiction over the course of his career. His 2016 book, “Leonard: My Fifty-Year Friendship with a Remarkable Man,” was about his friendship with “Star Trek” co-star Leonard Nimoy, who played his on-screen better half, Commander Spock.

Nichelle Nichols played Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, a translator, communications officer, and linguistics expert.

CBS/Getty Images Nichelle Nichols in 1967.

Uhura was one of the first Black television characters that didn’t have a menial job, but instead was in a position of power. She and Shatner were also involved in what is thought to be the first interracial kiss on American TV.

Nichols stayed with the show for all three seasons, but it wasn’t without drama. She was tempted to leave during the first year, but none other than Martin Luther King Jr. convinced her to stay.She told the New York Post that when she told him that she wanted to leave, he told her, “You can’t do that. You have the first non-stereotypical, non-menial role on television. You have created strength and beauty and intelligence. For the first time, the world sees us as we should be seen. It’s what we’re marching for. You’re a role model and whether you like it or not, you belong to history now.”

She also released an album in 1967, “Down to Earth.” In between “Star Trek’s” cancellation and its return on the big screen, Nichols starred in the 1974 blaxploitation film “Truck Turner,” as Dorinda, a madam.

Nichols retired from public appearances in 2018.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Nichelle Nichols in 2018.

From 1977 until 2015, Nichols was involved with the program, Women in Motion. It was a recruiting program for NASA to help get more women involved in the space program. In July 2020, a documentary about the program finally secured distribution and will be released in 2021, Deadline reported.

“Nichelle Nichols not only was a trailblazer in Hollywood, she was a trailblazer for the future of our society. She took the fight for Civil Rights, diversity and inclusion and gender equality to new frontiers with NASA which continue to serve America’s space program today. She was ahead of her time,” said executive producer Ben Crump.

Nichols, 87, has also appeared in “The Young and the Restless,” “Heroes,” and “Futurama.” She was diagnosed with dementia in 2018, and subsequently retired from public appearances.

Walter Koenig was cast as Ensign Pavel Chekov because of his resemblance to the Monkees’ Davy Jones.

CBS/Getty Images Walter Koenig in 1968.

While Chekov was Russian, Koenig was born in America and based his accent on his parents’ accents, who were Russian immigrants. Koenig was cast because, according to legend, he was supposed to help attract young girls as viewers due to his resemblance to teen idol Davy Jones. He even wore a Davy Jones-esque women’s wig for the first seven or eight episodes, he told TV Insider in 2016.

Koenig’s mainly recognised for his on-screen role as Chekov, though he became a pretty prolific screenwriter in the ’70s. He wrote episodes for the “Star Trek” animated series, anthology series “What Really Happened to the Class of ’65?” and children’s series “Land of the Lost.”

Koenig appeared in the 2018 film, “Diminuendo.”

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty Images Walter Koenig in 2020.

Koenig, 83, still makes frequent appearances on the “Star Trek” convention circuit, as well as acting in the occasional film. He appeared in 12 episodes of “Babylon 5” in the ’90s, voiced himself in an episode of “Futuruma,” and also voiced Mr. Savic on the Netflix animated series “Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters.”

While not all of the “Star Trek” cast were on great terms, Koenig and his co-star George Takei remain close. Koenig was even the best man in Takei’s wedding in 2008.

George Takei played Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu, a helmsman on the Enterprise.

CBS/Getty Images George Takei in 1968.

Over the course of the show, Sulu was revealed to have many interests outside of Star Fleet – most famously, fencing. At the time, Sulu was one of the first Asian characters on TV that wasn’t explicitly a villain, and instead a fully-formed hero.

“Up until the time I was cast in ‘Star Trek,’ the roles were pretty shallow – thin, stereotyped, one-dimensional roles. I knew this character was a breakthrough role, certainly for me as an individual actor but also for the image of an Asian character: no accent, a member of the elite leadership team,” Takei told Mother Jones in 2012.

Takei originally was supposed to play Sulu as an astrophysicist, but the role was changed to helmsman. Before “Star Trek,” Takei also appeared in “The Twilight Zone” like his co-star William Shatner, among other ’50s and ’60s procedurals.

Takei is still acting to this day, though many people know him now for his social media presence.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for PFLAG George Takei in 2019.

Who says an 83-year-old doesn’t know how to use social media?Takei’s Facebook page has 10 million likes to date, and he has 3 million followers on Twitter.

In addition to his continued acting in films like “Kubo and the Two Strings,” and “Mulan,” and TV shows like “Heroes,” and “Supah Ninjas,” Takei is an activist. He came out as gay in 2005, and began working as a spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign.

Takei also starred in the 2012 musical “Allegiance,” which was based on his and his family’s experiences during Japanese internment in World War II.

Leonard Nimoy played Captain Kirk’s first officer and close friend Commander Spock.

CBS/Getty Images Leonard Nimoy in 1967.

Spock was the only alien member of the original crew, as he was half-human, half-Vulcan – an alien race from the planet Vulcan whose residents operate solely from a point of logic, not feelings. Much of the show’s comedy came from Spock and Kirk’s differences and their amusement at each other. His frequent farewell, “Live Long and Prosper,” accompanied by the Vulcan Salute, are among the most recognisable pieces of the “Star Trek” canon.

Nimoy had multiple small parts in B movies and TV shows before booking “Star Trek,” including an episode of “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” alongside future co-star William Shatner, as well as an episode of “The Twilight Zone.”

But once “Star Trek” premiered, Nimoy would be forever linked with his Vulcan counterpart, and mainly did voice work after the show ended. He also reunited with Shatner for an episode of his show, “T.J. Hooker.”

Nimoy died in 2015 at the age of 83. He played Spock for the final time in 2013’s “Star Trek Into Darkness,” meaning he played Spock for almost 50 years.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images Leonard Nimoy in 2014.

Nimoy is the only actor from the original series to appear in JJ Abrams’ rebooted films, as he appeared in 2009’s “Star Trek” and its 2013 sequel “Star Trek Into Darkness” as an older version of Spock who was trapped in an alternate universe.

In addition to acting, Nimoy was a photographer, recording artist, author, and director. He directed two “Star Trek” movies (“The Search for Spock” and “The Journey Home”), and “Three Men and a Baby,” which became the highest-grossing film of 1987.

Nimoy died in 2015 at the age of 83 due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

DeForest Kelley played the ship’s curmudgeonly chief medical officer, Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy.

CBS/Getty Images DeForest Kelley in 1967.

Bones, as he was affectionately called, was one of the oldest members of the crew, and thus got to be a bit more obnoxious than the rest of them. His frequent catchphrase, “I’m a doctor, not a ___,” is one of the most parodied lines of dialogue from the show.

Like his character, Kelley was older and a more established actor than the rest of the cast. Before the show, he had appeared in Westerns and historical films like “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral,” “Warlock,” and “Raintree County” in the ’50s.

Kelley died in 1999 at the age of 79, nine years after playing McCoy for the last time.

SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images DeForest Kelley in 1996.

Kelley essentially retired from acting, besides playing McCoy, after the success of “Star Trek.” He appeared in all six films starring the original cast, and appeared in an episode of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” as McCoy, as well.

While he wasn’t much of a sci-fi fan, Kelley was proud of his “Star Trek” legacy. When asked what he thought his legacy would be, he explained that his character inspired people to enter the medical field. He told the New York Times, “These people [fans] are doctors now, all kinds of doctors who save lives. That’s something that very few people can say they have done. I’m proud to say that I have.”

He died in 1999 at the age of 79 due to stomach cancer.

Majel Barrett had a recurring role as Nurse Christine Chapel.

CBS/Getty Images Majel Barrett in 1967.

Barrett was originally cast in the first version of “Star Trek” as Pike’s first officer, but when that episode was scratched, so was her character. However, due to her romantic relationship with “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry (who she later married), she was brought back as Nurse Chapel (a divisive character).

Before the show, Barrett was in various bit parts in ’50s and ’60s shows, but her big break was “Star Trek,” which she stayed involved in for the rest of her life.

Barrett died in 2008 when she was 76 years old. Up until her death, she had been involved with every “Star Trek” series in some way, leading fans to call her the First Lady of “Star Trek.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Majel Barrett-Roddenberry in 2006.

Barrett reprised her role as Chapel in “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” and “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.” She also appeared in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” as Lwaxana Troi, the mother of Deanna Troi, a main character in “Next Generation.” Her other involvement in the series was the voice of the computer many of the other “Star Trek” films: “Generations,” “First Contact,” “Nemesis,” and 2009’s reboot.

She died in 2008 at the age of 76 due to leukemia.

James Doohan played chief engineering officer Montgomery “Scotty” Scott.

CBS/Getty Images James Doohan in 1969.

Contrary to popular belief, the phrase “Beam me up, Scotty” is never actually uttered in the original series. The man on the other end of that command, Scotty, was played by Doohan, who was Canadian in real life, not Scottish.

Before “Star Trek,” Doohan served in the Canadian military and was even on the beaches of Normandy during D-Day, and was a pilot as well. After the war, he began acting and became a successful radio actor. Like his co-stars, he also appeared in an episode of “The Twilight Zone,” and other popular procedurals.

In the animated series, Doohan proved to be indispensable, with his talent for voice acting and accents. He voiced over 50 characters during the show’s run.

James Doohan died at the age of 85 in 2005.

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty Images James Doohan in 2004.

Doohan didn’t find much success outside of the world of “Star Trek,” and thus embraced his role as Scotty. He appeared in “Generations,” as well as an episode of “The Next Generation.”

However, his impact on the field of engineering cannot be overstated. He was awarded an honorary doctorate from the Milwaukee School of Engineering “after half the students there said that Scotty had inspired them to take up the subject,”according to the BBC.

Towards the end of his life, Doohan suffered from Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, and retired from public life in 2004. He died the next year, at 85, due to complications from pneumonia.

Grace Lee Whitney appeared in the first season of the show as Yeoman Janice Rand.

CBS/Getty Images Grace Lee Whitney in 1966.

Rand appeared in eight episodes of the show’s first 15-episode season as a clerical and administrative worker aboard the ship, before Whitney was released from her contract. At the time, the story was that the show didn’t have enough money to keep everyone, but years later in her autobiography, Rand accused an unnamed executive producer, who she called “The Executive,” of sexually assaulting her.

“I tried to do what he wanted me to, so I could get it over with. I knew, deep down inside, that I was finished on ‘Star Trek.’ At that moment, however, I didn’t care about that. Nothing else mattered – not my tarnished virtue, not my career, not my role on ‘Star Trek.’ The only thing that mattered was getting out of that room alive,” she wrote.

Whitney died in 2015 at the age of 85.

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic/Getty Images Grace Lee Whitney in 2013.

After getting written off the show, Whitney struggled with her career, and alcoholism. She credited co-star Leonard Nimoy with helping her get back on her feet and involved with “Star Trek” once again. She reprised her role in four of the original “Star Trek” films, and in an episode of “Star Trek: Voyager” alongside George Takei.

She died in 2015 due to natural causes at the age of 85.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.