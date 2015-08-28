WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The cast of 'Bring It On' 19 years later

Universal Pictures Kirsten Dunst starred in ‘Bring It On.’

It’s been 19 years since “Bring It On” premiered and taught us the ins and outs of “cheerocracy.”

In celebration of the milestone, see where your favourite cast members are today.

It was 19 years ago this week that we first realised we weren’t living in a democracy. We are living in a cheerocracy, though sometimes it can feel like a cheertatorship.

That’s just one of the many gifts “Bring It On” gave the world when it premiered in theatres on August 22, 2000.

“Bring It On” once again proved to an increasingly cynical young generation that winning wasn’t everything and finding a girl who could do gymnastics was. And in the end, we can all be friends – even with the cheer team from the financially challenged part of town.

The movie would go on to make about $US90 million in worldwide box office – not too shabby for a film made for $US10 million. Even better, it became a cult classic, spawned four TV series, and cemented its stars’ careers.

Here’s what the stars of “Bring It On” are up to 19 years later.

Kirsten Dunst played Torrance Shipman, the new Toros cheerleading captain.

Universal Pictures ‘Bring It On’ opened Kirsten Dunst’s career to more comedic roles.

In the movie, Torrance stopped at nothing to make sure the team wins its sixth championship in a row.

“Bring It On” would show Hollywood that previously serious actress Kirsten Dunst had comic skill.

Dunst went on to play Mary Jane in the “Spider-Man” film franchise from 2002 to 2007.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Kirsten Dunst will star on Showtime’s ‘On Becoming a God in Central Florida,’

She has starred in many more films, including the first film from the Rodarte label founders’ feature directorial debut, “Woodshock.” Dunst will also star on Showtime’s comedy series, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” which premieres on August 25.

Dunst also gave birth to her and husband Jesse Plemons’ first child, Ennis Howard Plemons, in 2018.

Eliza Dushku played Missy Pantone, the tough new girl looking for a way to replace gymnastics in her life.

Universal Pictures Eliza Dushku as Missy in ‘Bring It On.’

She would end up being exactly what the team needed and vice versa.

Dushku had already made a name for herself as the second slayer on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Angel.”

Following “Buffy” and a series of guest appearances, Dushku starred on The CW show “Dollhouse” for two seasons from 2009 to 2010.

Getty Images Eliza Dushku played the lead on The CW’s ‘Dollhouse’ for two seasons.

She’s done a lot of voice work in animated series, and starred alongside Chace Crawford in the 2016 thriller “Eloise.”

Jesse Bradford played Missy’s music-nerd brother, Cliff.

Universal Pictures Jesse Bradford as Cliff in ‘Bring It On.’

He becomes a good source of advice for his sister. He also has a thing for Torrance.

Bradford would go on to a career in TV, with recurring roles on “The West Wing,” “Outlaw,” and the short-lived “Guys With Kids.”

Getty Images Jesse Bradford graduated from Columbia University with a degree in film in 2002.

The Columbia University graduate went on to star in several movies, including “Dead Awake” costarring Lori Petty. Bradford also made his way to TV shows, starring on USA’s “Shooter” with Ryan Philippe.

Gabrielle Union was Isis, the captain of an opposing cheerleading team that somehow had the same routines as the Toros squad.

Universal Pictures Gabrielle Union as Isis in ‘Bring It On.’

Despite having many challenges, they would go on to win the championship over the Toros.

Union continued to rack up a strong movie and TV career.

Getty Images Gabrielle Union is also a new mum to daughter Kaavia James Union Wade.

Gabrielle Union has been in two adaptations of “The Taming of the Shrew”: 1999’s “10 Things I Hate About You” and 2003’s “Deliver Us from Eva.” She also starred on the BET series “Being Mary Jane,” from 2013 to 2019.

She has since spent her summers globetrotting with her NBA-star husband, Dwyane Wade, and gave birth to their daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, in November 2018.

Clare Kramer played Courtney, one of the more shallow girls on the Toros team.

Universal Pictures Clare Kramer in ‘Bring It On.’

She also carried on a flirtation with male cheerleader Jan (Nathan West).

After appearing as big bad Glory on a season of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” Clare Kramer is still acting.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for ‘Dark/Web’ Clare Kramer at the ‘Dark/Web’ World Premiere at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 19, 2019, in San Diego, California.

She has also moved into writing, producing, and she co-founded the website GeekNation. Kramer has produced a few series for GeekNation, including the talk show “Film Pigs.”

Nicole Bilderback was Whitney, Courtney’s best friend.

Universal Pictures Nicole Bilderback as Whitney in ‘Bring It On.’

She also tried to get her sister on the team instead of Missy.

Nicole Bilderback also appeared in “Clueless” and “Can’t Hardly Wait.”

Getty Images Nicole Bilderback has appeared in several TV shows, including ‘Good Girls’ and ‘NCIS: New Orleans.’

She has had a string of TV and movie parts, most recently playing Pocahontas in a TV movie called “Snow.” Bilderback also appeared on NBC’s “Good Girls,” and CBS’ “NCIS: New Orleans.”

Nathan West was the male cheerleader, Jan.

Universal Pictures Nathan West as Jan in ‘Bring it On.’

He used the team to meet girls.

Nathan West continued to appear in films and TV after “Bring It On.”

Getty Images Nathan West is a father of three and is married to actress Chyler Leigh.

Most recently, he appeared on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Bones.” West also has three children with “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Supergirl” star Chyler Leigh.

Richard Hillman played Aaron, Torrance’s boyfriend.

Universal Pictures Richard Hillman as Aaron in ‘Bring It On.’

When Aaron started college, he wasn’t always very supportive of Torrance.

Richard Hillman followed “Bring It On” with several small projects, including 2001’s “Legally Blonde.”

Getty Images Richard Hillman had a small role in Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Legally Blonde.’

He died at the age of 34 in 2009. A cause of death has not been reported.

Lindsay Sloane played Big Red.

Universal Pictures Lindsay Sloane as Big Red in ‘Bring It On.’

She was in-your-face and rambunctious, and one didn’t want to cross her.

Lindsay Sloane is still working in Hollywood.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Max Mara Lindsay Sloane attends the 2019 Women In Film Max Mara Face Of The Future.

You may remember her from the “Horrible Bosses” movies. She also starred on CBS’ “The Odd Couple,” and USA’s “Playing House.”

Natina Reed and Brandi Williams (aka Blaque) played Jenelope and LaFred, respectively.

Universal Pictures From left, Natina Reed, Gabrielle Union, and Brandi Williams as members of the Clovers cheerleading team in ‘Bring It On.’

They were Isis’ closest buddies. Natina Reed and Brandi Williams were part of a girl group called Blaque. The group had two songs on the “Bring It On” soundtrack: “As If” and “Bring It All To Me” with 50 Cent.

The group disbanded in 2004, but decided to make a comeback in 2012.

Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images Shamari Fears and Brandi Williams attend 2019 Trumpet awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on January 19, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia.

That was cut short when Natina Reed was hit by a car and killed on October 26, 2012.

But Williams and Fears recently released “Torch,” their 2003 unreleased album, after winning back the rights to the record from former manager (as well as former manager to Destiny’s Child), Matthew Knowles.

