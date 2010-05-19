WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The 'Boom Goes The Dynamite' Kid Is Now A Real Reporter

“… Later he gets the rebound. Passes it to the man. Shoots it. And boom goes the dynamite.”



It sounds like a SportsCenter sound bite, but those lines were uttered in March 2005 by aspiring reporter Brian Collins during a “[email protected]” broadcast – Ball State University’s student-run newscast.

It was Collins’ first time doing any kind of on-camera work, and he decided to emulate ESPN’s catchphrase-style of newscasting. While Collins struggled mightily during his first ever broadcast, he has become a viral celebrity for his “Boom Goes The Dynamite” one-liner.

Let’s go over the events that led to the viral sensation known as “Boom Goes The Dynamite”:

Brian Collins was shooting video for [email protected] when he found out the regular sports anchor was sick. A college news broadcast would seemingly make for great practice in getting to read the news on-camera; so, the 19-year old freshman saw this as a good opportunity to kick start his young career.

He went home, changed into on-camera attire, and got ready for his first ever newscast.

Like other first-time on-air personalities, it takes a few seconds for Collins to realise he’s on-camera. Someone gives him a signal to tell him they’re live, and he greets the audience with a friendly “hello everyone.”

Right off the bat, Collins does a fine job at reading the news for a first-timer, but fourteen seconds into the segment, Collins stumbles and doesn’t quite pick himself back up.

← This video best depicts what happened to Collins.

It's the nightmare of any news anchor – a teleprompter malfunction. The person working the teleprompter was also new to the job and scrolled through the script at too fast of a pace for Collins to read.

He did have a copy of the script right in his hands, but the pages were out of order – a classic rookie mistake.

At the 22 second mark you hear Collins say "oh no," and the next three minutes would leave the college newsroom speechless. At one point, Collins even mouths the words "I'm so sorry."

Joe Thomas, the meteorologist of the same newscast, told Ball State Daily News that, "We all just kind of were stunned to be honest... No one really knew what to say. We all felt really bad for what happened."

Brian Collins thought he could just leave it behind and let time heal all wounds. Unfortunately for him, someone from the [email protected] show took the clip and uploaded it onto eBaum's World on April 1, 2005.

The video caught fire and became the most painful, but hilarious 3-minutes to spend on the Internet.

Just like Ghyslain Raza ("Star Wars Kid"), Brian Collins was upset that the video was being circulated around the web for the world to see. However, after speaking to several Ball State faculty members, Collins learned to move past the incident.

Then came a call from a Ball State alumnus – David Letterman.