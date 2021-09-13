THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Almost Famous’ 21 years later

Following her performance as Penny Lane, Hudson has continued to act in successful films.

Throughout the 2000s Hudson went on to star in the rom-coms “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” “Bride Wars,” “You, Me and Dupree,” and “Something Borrowed.” She also had a recurring role on the musical comedy series “Glee.”

Although she continues to act, according to Forbes, Hudson has shifted some of her focus to growing her athleisure clothing brand, Fabletics, which she cofounded in 2013.

The actress more recently appeared in “Music” and on the Apple TV+ series “Truth Be Told.”