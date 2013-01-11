WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Stars Who Turned Alabama Football Into A Dynasty

The turnover in college football is more constant than any other sport.The season lasts five months, and then hundreds of players and storylines are immediately replaced with new ones. As a result, things that happened just a few years ago feel like ancient history.

In that vein, we took a look back at the Alabama players who starred on the Tide’s title-winning teams in 2009 and 2011.

These guys are still in their mid-20s, but their names are already coated in nostalgia. Most are in the NFL, but they haven’t found the resounding success some thought they would.

Greg McElroy was the quarterback in 2009. Most recently, he was the third wheel in the New York QB controversy between Mark Sanchez and Tim Tebow

Rolando McClain was the star of the 2009 defence. He has had off-the-field issue since going to the NFL

He was arrested last year for allegedly firing a gun during a fight in his hometown of Decatur, Alabama. The arrest gave us this iconic photo.

He was most recently arrested for giving a police officer a false name.

He plays for the Raiders.

Julio Jones was just a sophomore on the 2009 Alabama team, and didn't break out until 2010. Now, he's one of the most-feared deep threats in the NFL with the Falcons

Mark Barron played safety on both title teams. He had a strong rookie year for the Tampa Bay Bucs, laying a number of big hits on opponents, including one on RGIII

Marquis Maze was the No. 1 wide receiver in 2009 and 2011. He spent training camp with the Steelers, but was cut before the season and did not play football this year

Running back Mark Ingram won the Heisman in 2009. He has been a disappointment with the Saints, averaging just 3.9 yard per carry in his two NFL seasons

Trent Richardson was the best player on the 2011 Alabama team, and he had a fantastic rookie year for the Browns

MLB Dont'a Hightower played on both title teams. Now he's the starting middle-linebacker for the Patriots, although he has struggled with injuries

Cornerback Javier Arenas was an All-American in 2009. Now he's a starting DB and kick returner for the Kansas City Chiefs

Linebacker Courtney Upshaw was an All-American in 2011. He has had an up-and-down rookie year for the Baltimore Ravens

Dre Kirkpatrick came on strong at cornerback on the 2011 Bama team. His rookie year for the Cincinnati Bengals was basically a wash due to injury

