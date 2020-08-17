THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Holes' 17 years later

Disney; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP The stars of ‘Holes’ have gone on to, and continued, successful careers.

It’s been 17 years since Disney’s “Holes” (2003) hit theatres.

Shia LaBeouf has continued to act, and he’s also added filmmaking and performance art to his successful career.

Sigourney Weaver continued to build her film and TV legacy and is set to appear in the upcoming “Avatar” sequels.

Patricia Arquette and Dulé Hill both expanded their TV and film careers after appearing in the movie.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Disney’s“Holes” (2003), based on the Louis Sachar novel of the same name, was released 17 years ago.

The film told the story of Stanley Yelnats IV (Shia LaBeouf), a young teen who is wrongly convicted of a crime and sent to an adolescent detention camp in the desert. The boys at the camp are forced to dig holes every day for a mysterious reason, which unfolds in ways Stanley could never have imagined.

Here’s what the cast of “Holes” is up to now.

Shia LaBeouf played the film’s lead character, Stanley.

Disney Shia LaBeouf in ‘Holes.’

Prior to starring in “Holes,” Shia LaBeouf made a name for himself as one of the leads on the hit Disney Channel series “Even Stevens.”

LaBeouf continues to act, and he also creates films of his own.

DANNY MOLOSHOK/Rueters Shia LaBeouf is a well-known actor.

After “Holes” was released, LaBeouf continued his acting career in “The Even Stevens Movie” (2003), “I, Robot” (2004), “Constantine” (2005), and “Disturbia” (2007).

Before long, he was starring in hit franchises, including the “Transformers” series and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008).

Throughout the 2010s, he also appeared in “Lawless” (2012), “The Company You Keep” (2012),” “Fury” (2014), “American Honey” (2016), “Borg vs. McEnroe” (2017), and “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (2019).

Outside of film, in 2014, LaBeouf began doing performance art pieces with Finnish artist Nastja Säde Rönkkö and British artist Luke Turner. The next year, he appeared in Sia’s controversial “Elastic Heart” music video alongside dancer Maddie Ziegler.

In 2019, the actor earned critical acclaim for his autobiographical film “Honey Boy,” which he both starred in and wrote the screenplay for.

Recently, LaBeouf starred in “The Tax Collector” (2020).

Khleo Thomas played Hector Zeroni, also known as Zero.

Disney Khleo Thomas in ‘Holes.’

Zero was Khleo Thomas’ breakout role at the age of 13.

Prior to “Holes,” he’d only appeared on screen a few times with guest-starring TV roles and an appearance in the comedy “Friday After Next” (2002).

Thomas is now an actor, music artist, and influencer.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Khleo Thomas at the premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’

After starring in “Holes,” Thomas continued his acting career in films like “Walking Tall” (2004), “Going to the Mat” (2004), “Roll Bounce” (2005), “Dirty” (2005), and “Remember the Daze” (2007).

More recently, Thomas appeared in the crime comedy “Paint It Red” (2019).

Since 2010, he’s also been releasing hip hop/rap EPs and mixtapes. In 2013, he released the collaborative EP “After Everything Fades” with artist Chris Batson, which they turned into a visual album.

Thomas has his own lifestyle brand called Slick Living and a YouTube channel where he regularly posts gaming videos, music videos, and vlogs.

Sigourney Weaver played Warden Walker.

Disney Sigourney Weaver in ‘Holes.’

Before playing the tough Warden in “Holes,” Sigourney Weaver was already an Academy Award-nominated actress with an iconic career.

By 2003, she was considered a pioneer for women in action and science-fiction films from her work in the “Alien” franchise, “Ghostbusters” (1984), and “Galaxy Quest” (1999).

Weaver continues to solidify her legacy as an A-list movie star.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Sigourney Weaver at the 2020 Oscars.

After starring in “Holes,” Weaver continued her career in popular films like, “Baby Mama” (2008), “Prayers for Bobby” (2009), “Avatar” (2009), “The Cabin in the Woods” (2012), “A Monster Calls” (2016), and “Ghostbusters” (2016).

She also did voice acting for “WALL-E” (2008), “The Tale of Despereaux” (2008), and “Finding Dory” (2016).

Outside of film, Weaver starred on USA’s “Political Animals” and Netflix’s “The Defenders.”

Most recently, the actress starred in “My Salinger Year” (2020).

Weaver is set to appear in the upcoming film “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and the second through fifth “Avatar” sequels.

Jon Voight played Mr. Sir.

Disney Jon Voight in ‘Holes.’

Before playing Mr. Sir in “Holes,” Jon Voight already had a prominent acting career.

He became a Hollywood star in hit films like “Midnight Cowboy” (1969), “Deliverance” (1972), “Coming Home” (1978), “Runaway Train” (1985), “Heat” (1995), “Mission: Impossible” (1996), “Ali” (2001), and “Pearl Harbour” (2001).

Voight continues to act in film and on television.

DANNY MOLOSHOK/Reuters Jon Voight at the 2020 Oscars after-party.

After appearing in “Holes,” Voight joined the cast of “National Treasure” (2004) and its sequel “National Treasure: Book of Secrets” (2007).

He continued to act in films like “Glory Road” (2006), “Transformers” (2007), “Bratz” (2007), “Tropic Thunder” (2008),“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (2016), and “Orphan Horse” (2018).

On TV, Voight appeared on season seven of Fox’s “24,” and he recently starred on Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” – which earned him a Golden Globe award in 2014.

He was awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2019.

Tim Blake Nelson starred as Dr. Pendanski.

Disney Tim Blake Nelson in ‘Holes.’

Before starring as Dr. Pendanski in “Holes,” Tim Blake Nelson was known for films like “Hamlet” (2000), “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” (2000), and “Minority Report” (2002).

Nelson is still a successful actor.

DANNY MOLOSHOK/Reuters Tim Blake Nelson found further success in films and on TV.

Following his role in “Holes,” Nelson continued his career in films like “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed” (2004), “Syriana” (2005), “The Incredible Hulk” (2008), “Lincoln”(2012), “Fantastic Four” (2015), and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (2018).

More recently, Nelson appeared on Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and HBO’s “Watchmen.” He also worked on the films “The Hustle” (2019) and “Just Mercy” (2019).

Henry Winkler played Stanley’s father.

Disney Henry Winkler in ‘Holes.’

Henry Winkler was a Hollywood icon for decades before he played Stanley Yelnats III in “Holes.”

He initially rose to fame playing Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on the legendary ABC sitcom “Happy Days” – which earned him Golden Globe awards and Emmy nominations.

Winkler is still a major Hollywood star.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Henry Winkler at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

In the years following the release of “Holes,” Winkler continued to work on TV series like NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” The WB/Adult Swim’s “Childrens Hospital,” USA’s “Royal Pains,” and Fox/Netflix’s “Arrested Development.”

He is currently working on HBO’s “Barry,” a dark comedy starring Bill Hader, which was renewed for a third season back in 2019.

The actor also went on to movies like “Click” (2006), “You Don’t Mess With the Zohan” (2008), “Here Comes the Boom” (2012), and “Scoob!” (2020).

Patricia Arquette played the outlaw, Katherine “Kissin’ Kate” Barlow.

Disney Patricia Arquette in ‘Holes.’

After her acting debut in “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors” (1987), Patricia Arquette became a household name by starring in a variety of notable films including “True Romance” (1993), “Flirting with Disaster” (1996), “The Hi-Lo Country” (1998), and “Stigmata” (1999).

Arquette is now an Oscar-winning actress.

MIKE BLAKE/Reuters Patricia Arquette won an Oscar for ‘Boyhood.’

Shortly after “Holes” was released, Arquette snagged the lead role on the NBC/CBS series “Medium.”

In 2014, the actress starred in Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood,” which had been filmed over the course of 12 years and earned Arquette the Academy Award for best supporting actress.

More recently, she won multiple awards for her roles on Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora” and Hulu’s “The Act,” and she also voiced a character in “Toy Story 4” (2019).

Arquette is currently set to appear on Apple TV Plus’ upcoming drama series “Severance.”

Dulé Hill played Sam.

Disney Dulé Hill in ‘Holes.’

Before joining the cast of the Disney movie, Dulé Hill had already made a name for himself in films like “She’s All That” (1999) and “Man of Honour” (2000).

Additionally, the actor started playing Charlie Young on the hit NBC political drama “The West Wing” in 1999.

Today, Hill is best known for his work on television.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images Dulé Hill played a leading character on the hit mystery series ‘Psych.’

After “Holes,” Hill continued his role on “The West Wing” until the show ended in 2006.

That same year, the actor took on what’s become his most famous role as Gus on USA’s “Psych” – which ran from 2006 to 2014 and inspired two movies, “Psych: The Movie” (2017) and “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home” (2020).

His TV work continued on HBO’s “Ballers,” USA’s “Suits,” and CBS’ “Doubt.”

Although most of his recent credits are on television, Hill has also appeared in films, including “The Guardian” (2006), “Gravy” (2015), and “Sleight” (2016).

In addition to film and TV, Hill is a successful stage actor and tap dancer.

He’s currently playing Marcus Duane Wainwright III on Showtime’s “Black Monday,” which paused production in April.

Eartha Kitt appeared in the film as Madame Zeroni.

Disney Eartha Kitt in ‘Holes.’

Eartha Kitt started her career as a dancer and a singer in the 1940s before landing her first on-screen role in “Casbah” (1948).

From there, she became well known for playing Catwoman on ABC’s “Batman” from 1967 to 1968 and voicing Yzma in Disney’s “The Emperor’s New Groove” (2000).

Outside of film and TV, Kitt also had a successful music career, releasing several albums and songs including a classic rendition of “Santa Baby.”

Kitt continued her successful career until her death in 2008.

Scott Gries/Getty Images Eartha Kitt at the after-party for ‘The Public Sings: A 50th Anniversary Celebration’ in 2006.

After “Holes,” Kitt reprised her iconic voice role in “Kronk’s New Groove” (2005) and on the Disney Channel’s “The Emperor’s New School.”

The same year “Holes” was released, she started to voice Vexus on Nickelodeon’s “My Life as a Teenage Robot,” which she continued to do through 2007.

Kitt died of colon cancer in 2008 at the age of 81.

Read more:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.