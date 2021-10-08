THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Holes’ 18 years later

- It’s been 18 years since Disney’s “Holes” (2003) hit theaters.
- Shia LaBeouf has continued to act, and he’s added filmmaking and performance art to his career.
- Sigourney Weaver built a film and TV legacy and is set to appear in the upcoming “Avatar” films.
Before long, he was starring in hit franchises, including the “Transformers” series and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008).
Throughout the 2010s, he also appeared in “Lawless” (2012), “The Company You Keep” (2012),” “Fury” (2014), “American Honey” (2016), “Borg vs. McEnroe” (2017), and “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (2019).
Outside of film, in 2014, LaBeouf began doing performance art pieces with Finnish artist Nastja Säde Rönkkö and British artist Luke Turner. The next year, he appeared in Sia’s controversial “Elastic Heart” music video alongside dancer Maddie Ziegler.
In 2019, the actor earned critical acclaim for his autobiographical film “Honey Boy,” which he both starred in and wrote the screenplay for.
Recently, LaBeouf starred in “The Tax Collector” (2020) and “Pieces of a Woman” (2020).
The actor was in the news late last year after his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, filed a lawsuit against him, claiming extensive emotional and physical abuse, as reported by the New York Times.
Prior to “Holes,” he’d only appeared on screen a few times with guest-starring TV roles and an appearance in the comedy “Friday After Next” (2002).
More recently, Thomas appeared in the crime comedy “Paint It Red” (2019).
Since 2010, he’s also been releasing hip hop/rap EPs and mixtapes. In 2013, he released the collaborative EP “After Everything Fades” with artist Chris Batson, which they turned into a visual album.
Thomas has his own lifestyle brand called Slick Living and a YouTube channel where he regularly posts gaming videos, music videos, and vlogs.
By 2003, she was considered a pioneer for women in action and science-fiction films from her work in the “Alien” franchise, “Ghostbusters” (1984), and “Galaxy Quest” (1999).
She also did voice acting for “WALL-E” (2008), “The Tale of Despereaux” (2008), and “Finding Dory” (2016).
Outside of film, Weaver starred on USA’s “Political Animals” and Netflix’s “The Defenders.”
Most recently, the actress starred in “My Salinger Year” (2020).
Weaver is set to appear in the upcoming film “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and the second through fifth “Avatar” sequels.
He became a Hollywood star in hit films like “Midnight Cowboy” (1969), “Deliverance” (1972), “Coming Home” (1978), “Runaway Train” (1985), “Heat” (1995), “Mission: Impossible” (1996), “Ali” (2001), and “Pearl Harbor” (2001).
He continued to act in films like “Glory Road” (2006), “Transformers” (2007), “Bratz” (2007), “Tropic Thunder” (2008), “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (2016), and “Orphan Horse” (2018).
On TV, Voight appeared on season seven of Fox’s “24,” and he starred on Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” — which earned him a Golden Globe award in 2014.
Most recently, the actor appeared in “JL Family Ranch 2” (2020) and “Roe v. Wade” (2021).
He was also awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2019.
More recently, Nelson appeared on Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and HBO’s “Watchmen.” He also worked on the films “The Hustle” (2019), “Just Mercy” (2019), and “Old Henry” (2021).
He initially rose to fame playing Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on the legendary ABC sitcom “Happy Days” — which earned him Golden Globe awards and Emmy nominations.
He’s also worked on HBO’s “Barry,” a dark comedy starring Bill Hader, which was renewed for a third season back in 2019.
The actor went on to movies like “Click” (2006), “You Don’t Mess With the Zohan” (2008), “Here Comes the Boom” (2012), “Scoob!” (2020), and “On the Count of Three” (2021).
In 2014, the actress starred in Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood,” which had been filmed over the course of 12 years and earned Arquette the Academy Award for best supporting actress.
More recently, she won multiple awards for her roles on Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora” and Hulu’s “The Act,” and she also voiced a character in “Toy Story 4” (2019).
Arquette is currently set to star on Apple TV Plus’ upcoming drama series “Severance.”
Additionally, the actor started playing Charlie Young on the hit NBC political drama “The West Wing” in 1999.
That same year, the actor took on what’s become his most famous role as Gus on USA’s “Psych” — which ran from 2006 to 2014 and inspired two movies, “Psych: The Movie” (2017) and “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home” (2020).
His TV work continued on HBO’s “Ballers,” USA’s “Suits,” and CBS’ “Doubt.”
Although most of his recent credits are on television, Hill has also appeared in films, including “The Guardian” (2006), “Gravy” (2015), “Sleight” (2016), and “Locked Down” (2021).
In addition to film and TV, Hill is a successful stage actor and tap dancer.
He currently plays Marcus Duane Wainwright III on Showtime’s “Black Monday.”
From there, she became well known for playing Catwoman on ABC’s “Batman” from 1967 to 1968 and voicing Yzma in Disney’s “The Emperor’s New Groove” (2000).
Outside of film and TV, Kitt also had a successful music career, releasing several albums and songs including a classic rendition of “Santa Baby.”
The same year “Holes” was released, she started to voice Vexus on Nickelodeon’s “My Life as a Teenage Robot,” which she continued to do through 2007.
Kitt died after complications with colon cancer in 2008 at the age of 81.
