THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Holes’ 18 years later

LaBeouf continues to act, and he also creates films of his own.

After “Holes” was released, LaBeouf continued his acting career in “The Even Stevens Movie” (2003), “I, Robot” (2004), “Constantine” (2005), and “Disturbia” (2007).

Before long, he was starring in hit franchises, including the “Transformers” series and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008).

Throughout the 2010s, he also appeared in “Lawless” (2012), “The Company You Keep” (2012),” “Fury” (2014), “American Honey” (2016), “Borg vs. McEnroe” (2017), and “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (2019).

Outside of film, in 2014, LaBeouf began doing performance art pieces with Finnish artist Nastja Säde Rönkkö and British artist Luke Turner. The next year, he appeared in Sia’s controversial “Elastic Heart” music video alongside dancer Maddie Ziegler.

In 2019, the actor earned critical acclaim for his autobiographical film “Honey Boy,” which he both starred in and wrote the screenplay for.

Recently, LaBeouf starred in “The Tax Collector” (2020) and “Pieces of a Woman” (2020).

The actor was in the news late last year after his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, filed a lawsuit against him, claiming extensive emotional and physical abuse, as reported by the New York Times.