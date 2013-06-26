WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Players From The Legendary 2003 NBA Draft

The 2003 NBA Draft was one of the most important nights in NBA history.
The league got a massive infusion of talent that finally helped fill the void left by Michael Jordan’s departure.
LeBron, D-Wade, and Carmelo were all picked that night. But there were All-Stars picked at #18 and #29 as well, and Round One was stacked from top-to-bottom.
On the 10th anniversary of the draft, it’s remarkable to see what all 29 first-round picks who changed the league that night are doing today.
He's now retired from the NBA and living in Serbia. He's considered one of the biggest Draft busts ever
Ford had to retire in 2012 because of a spinal injury. He now runs basketball camps for Texas high school players
He played major minutes for the Celtics team that pushed Miami to Game 7 last year, and then went to the Raptors
He was the most productive player on the Pacers team that pushed Miami to seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals
