WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Players From The Legendary 2003 NBA Draft

Tony Manfred
lebron james 2003 nba draft

The 2003 NBA Draft was one of the most important nights in NBA history.

The league got a massive infusion of talent that finally helped fill the void left by Michael Jordan’s departure.

LeBron, D-Wade, and Carmelo were all picked that night. But there were All-Stars picked at #18 and #29 as well, and Round One was stacked from top-to-bottom.

On the 10th anniversary of the draft, it’s remarkable to see what all 29 first-round picks who changed the league that night are doing today.

LeBron James was picked #1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers

He's now the undisputed best player in the NBA

Darko Milicic was picked #2 overall by the Detroit Pistons

He's now retired from the NBA and living in Serbia. He's considered one of the biggest Draft busts ever

Carmelo Anthony was picked #3 overall by the Denver Nuggets

He was the NBA's leading scorer in 2012-13

Chris Bosh was picked #4 overall by the Toronto Raptors

He just won his second-straight title with the Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade was picked #5 overall by the Miami Heat

He won his third NBA title in 2012-13, and has made $102 million in his career

Chris Kaman was picked #6 overall by the Los Angeles Clippers

He's now a free agent after a successful 10 years in which he averaged 11 points and 8 rebounds

Kirk Hinrich was picked #7 overall by the Chicago Bulls

He was a key piece of the Bulls team that upset the Brooklyn Nets in this year's playoffs

TJ Ford was picked #8 overall by the Milwaukee Bucks

Ford had to retire in 2012 because of a spinal injury. He now runs basketball camps for Texas high school players

Source: Houston Chronicle

Michael Sweetney was picked #9 overall by the New York Knicks

After struggling with his weight for years, he played in Puerto Rico last year

Source: Sportando

Jarvis Hayes was picked #10 overall by the Washington Wizards

He now plays for Elizur Ashkelon in Israel

Mickael Pietrus was picked #11 overall by the Golden State Warriors

He played major minutes for the Celtics team that pushed Miami to Game 7 last year, and then went to the Raptors

Nick Collison was picked #12 overall by the Seattle Sonics

He is a key bench player for the OKC Thunder, as well as a blogger for GQ

Marcus Banks was picked #13 overall and traded to the Boston Celtics

He's now playing with Greek team Panathinaikos

Source: SB Nation

Luke Ridnour was picked #14 overall by the Seattle Sonics

He's now a starter for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Reece Gaines was picked #15 overall by the Orlando Magic

He's now an assistant coach at the Division II school Bellarmine University

Source: Courier-Journal

Troy Bell was picked #16 overall and traded to the Memphis Grizzlies

He now plays in the Italian second division for Trenkwalder Reggio Emilia

Zarko Cabarkapa was picked #17 overall by the Phoenix Suns

He only played three years in the NBA, and is now retired

David West was picked #18 overall by the New Orleans Hornets

He was the most productive player on the Pacers team that pushed Miami to seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals

Sasha Pavlovic was picked #19 overall by the Utah Jazz

He's now playing for Portland after a solid career as a role player

Dahntay Jones was picked #20 overall and traded to the Memphis Grizzlies

He's now playing for the Atlanta Hawks, his sixth NBA team

Boris Diaw was picked #21 overall by the Atlanta Hawks

He nearly shut down LeBron James in the 2013 NBA Finals

Zoran Planinic was picked #22 overall by the New Jersey Nets

He's was the MVP of the 2012 Eurocup while playing for Russian team BC Khimki Moscow

Travis Outlaw was picked #23 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers

He's now playing for the Kings after being a starter for most of his career

Brian Cook was picked #24 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers

Source: HoopsHype

He now plays for Piratas in Puerto Rico after a journeyman NBA career

Carlos Delfino was picked #25 overall by the Detroit Pistons

He's now a key piece of the resurgent Houston Rockets

Ndudi Ebi was picked #26 by the Minnesota Timberwolves

He now plays for Vaqueros de Bayamon in Puerto Rico

Source: Sportando

Kendrick Perkins was picked #27 overall and traded to the Boston Celtics

He now starts for the OKC Thunder after winning a title in Boston

Leandro Barbosa was picked #28 overall and traded to the Phoenix Suns

His season was cut short by a knee injury for the Celtics last year

Josh Howard was picked #29 overall by the Dallas Mavericks

He has struggled with injury and bounced the league since his All-Star season in 2007

Now soak up some quality NBA nostalgia

What NBA Players Looked Like Before They Were Covered In Tattoos >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.