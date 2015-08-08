WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The players from Derek Jeter's historic 1996 New York Yankees

In the first season after Derek Jeter’s retirement, the Yankees are marching towards their first playoff appearance since 2012.

The playoff runs harkens back to baseball’s last great dynasty — the Yankees teams that won four World Series in five years starting in 1996, Jeter’s first full season.

It was their their first World Series in 18 years. In true Yankees fashion, the 1996 team was an eclectic mix of home grown stars and hired guns.

Nearly two decades later, let’s see where they are now.

He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2005. Earlier this year Boggs starred in the season 10 premier of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.' He's also an avid hunter and fisherman. FX Source: ESPN He did some coaching after his playing career ended. Nowadays, Raines is annually one of the most hotly-argued Hall of Fame candidates, and could finally break through in 2016. Yes Network Source: MLB Jimmy Key is now an amateur golfer competing in local tournaments. WPTV/YouTube SOURCE: WPTV He is now a regular commentator on New York sports radio, does work for MLB Network Radio, and hosts pitching clinics in New Jersey.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.