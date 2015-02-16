WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The players from Kobe Bryant's legendary 1996 NBA Draft

The 1996 NBA Draft is one of the best drafts of all time.

It gave us one of the best players ever (Kobe Bryant), one of the most entertaining players ever (Allen Iverson), and a host of future Hall of Famers. Three of the 10 highest-earning players of all time came out of the 1996 draft.

Today, many of these players are still involved in basketball in some capacity. But there’s also a maths teacher, an ESPN analyst, and an ex-investment banker. Only one of them — Kobe — is still playing.

