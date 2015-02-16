WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The players from Kobe Bryant's legendary 1996 NBA Draft

The 1996 NBA Draft is one of the best drafts of all time.
It gave us one of the best players ever (Kobe Bryant), one of the most entertaining players ever (Allen Iverson), and a host of future Hall of Famers. Three of the 10 highest-earning players of all time came out of the 1996 draft.
Today, many of these players are still involved in basketball in some capacity. But there’s also a maths teacher, an ESPN analyst, and an ex-investment banker. Only one of them — Kobe — is still playing.
He has had financial and personal issues since retiring. But he still does Reebok commercials, and reportedly has a $32 million trust fund.
After battling depression and leaving the NBA in 2009, he became a legend in China. He has a statue in Beijing.
He says he lost most of the $110 million he made in his NBA career, and is now working to help educate athletes on financial planning.
Lorenzen Wright, the 7th pick in the 1996 draft, was found dead in 2010 at age 34. Police are investigating it as a homicide.
He used to work for an investment bank, and recently popped up on the CBS Sports Network show 'Inside College Basketball.'
After playing in China, Syria, and Lebanon and getting arrested in 2011, he opened a basketball clinic company is Los Angeles in 2014.
Dampier had a long and successful career, and most recently played in the NBA in 2012. He made $97 million in his career.
He has since become one of the greatest NBA players ever, and is the only remaining active player from the 1996 Draft.
The Kings retired his number in 2014. He played 15 years in the NBA, finishing as one of the best international players ever.
Injuries have derailed his Hall of Fame-level career. He has played just 15 games in the last two years, and will retire this summer.
He's currently mulling a comeback after playing significant minutes for the Warriors in 2013-14. He has made $168 million in his career.
He didn't come to the NBA until 2002, and only played one season with the 76ers. Information on him today is scarce, but we found a recent YouTube video of him in some sort of Greek supplement commercial.
He's now an assistant coach for the Belarus national team. He only played one year in the NBA before returning to Europe, where he retired in 2010.
