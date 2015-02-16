WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The players from Kobe Bryant's legendary 1996 NBA Draft

Tony Manfred
The 1996 NBA Draft is one of the best drafts of all time.

It gave us one of the best players ever (Kobe Bryant), one of the most entertaining players ever (Allen Iverson), and a host of future Hall of Famers. Three of the 10 highest-earning players of all time came out of the 1996 draft.

Today, many of these players are still involved in basketball in some capacity. But there’s also a maths teacher, an ESPN analyst, and an ex-investment banker. Only one of them — Kobe — is still playing.

Allen Iverson was picked 1st overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.

He has had financial and personal issues since retiring. But he still does Reebok commercials, and reportedly has a $32 million trust fund.

Source: Washington Post, NBC Sports, USA Today

Marcus Camby was picked 2nd overall by the Toronto Raptors.

He opened a barber shop in Houston last summer. He last played with the Knicks in 2013.

Source: @MarcusCamby

Shareef Abdur-Rahim was picked 3rd overall by the Vancouver Grizzlies.

He was an executive with the Sacramento Kings for years, but left the job in the summer of 2014.

Source: Sacramento Bee

Stephon Marbury was picked 4th overall and traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After battling depression and leaving the NBA in 2009, he became a legend in China. He has a statue in Beijing.

Source: HBO Real Sports, Deadspin

Ray Allen was picked 5th overall and traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

He is currently mulling a comeback after winning two NBA titles with the Miami Heat.

Antoine Walker was picked 6th overall by the Boston Celtics.

He says he lost most of the $110 million he made in his NBA career, and is now working to help educate athletes on financial planning.

Source: Yahoo!

Lorenzen Wright, the 7th pick in the 1996 draft, was found dead in 2010 at age 34. Police are investigating it as a homicide.

Source: ESPN

Kerry Kittles was picked 8th overall by the New Jersey Nets.

He used to work for an investment bank, and recently popped up on the CBS Sports Network show 'Inside College Basketball.'

Source: Reuters, TV By The Numbers

Samaki Walker was picked 9th overall by the Dallas Mavericks.

After playing in China, Syria, and Lebanon and getting arrested in 2011, he opened a basketball clinic company is Los Angeles in 2014.

Source: Deadspin, LinkedIn

Erick Dampier was picked 10th overall by the Indiana Pacers.

Dampier had a long and successful career, and most recently played in the NBA in 2012. He made $97 million in his career.

Source: Basketball Reference

Todd Fuller was picked 11th overall by the Golden State Warriors.

He now teaches high school maths in North Carolina.

Source: LinkedIn, NC State

Vitaly Potapenko was picked 12th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He's now a player development coach for the Cavs.

Kobe Bryant was picked 13th overall and traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

He has since become one of the greatest NBA players ever, and is the only remaining active player from the 1996 Draft.

Peja Stojakovic was picked 14th overall by the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings retired his number in 2014. He played 15 years in the NBA, finishing as one of the best international players ever.

Steve Nash was picked 15th overall by the Phoenix Suns.

Injuries have derailed his Hall of Fame-level career. He has played just 15 games in the last two years, and will retire this summer.

Tony Delk was picked 16th overall by the Charlotte Hornets.

He now works for ESPN's SEC Network as a college hoops analyst.

Jermaine O'Neal was picked 17th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers.

He's currently mulling a comeback after playing significant minutes for the Warriors in 2013-14. He has made $168 million in his career.

Source: Basketball Reference

John Wallace was picked 18th overall by the New York Knicks.

He now coaches AAU basketball and runs a youth sports program in upstate New York.

Source: CUNY Athletics

Walter McCarty was picked 19th overall by the New York Knicks.

He's now an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics.

Zydrunas Ilgauskas was picked 20th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He was hired by the Cavs as an assistant to the GM in 2012. His number was retired in 2014.

Dontae' Jones was picked 21st overall by the New York Knicks.

He's now a director at the Nashville Youth Basketball Association.

Source: NYBA

Roy Rogers was picked 22nd overall by the Vancouver Grizzlies.

He's now an assistant coach with the Wizards.

Efthimios Rentzias was picked 23rd overall by the Denver Nuggets.

He didn't come to the NBA until 2002, and only played one season with the 76ers. Information on him today is scarce, but we found a recent YouTube video of him in some sort of Greek supplement commercial.

Source: YouTube

Derek Fisher was picked 24th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers.

He's now the head coach of the New York Knicks.

Martin Muursepp was picked 25th overall by the Utah Jazz.

He's now an assistant coach for the Belarus national team. He only played one year in the NBA before returning to Europe, where he retired in 2010.

Source: EuroBasket

