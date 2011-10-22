Whatever Happened To MySpace Tom?

Remember Tom?



We sure do. We got curious about what he’s been up to ever since his picture appeared all over the internet for a huge portion of the 2000s.

Then we started wondering about other fixtures on the tech scene of the recent past — what about the brains behind Friendster, or old members of the original Macintosh team?

We dug up the present on some interesting programmers and tech founders from the past.

Tom Anderson has one fo the most famous photos on the Internet THEN: Anderson cofounded MySpace in 2003, and because he became a friend by default for any new users, his picture became somewhat iconic on the web. He left in 2009 when he became unhappy with the direction the company was taking. NOW: Tom was always a big baseball fan and spent 2010 looking into what it would take to get an MLB team started in Las Vegas. It would ultimately not come to fruition. He had a cameo appearance in the the movie 'Funny People,' starring Adam Sandler. He's also quite active on Google+. But as far as jobs go, Anderson writes 'The truth is, I don't want a 'job.' I've never thought about my life in terms of 'jobs.' I've thought about my life in terms of what's interesting to me.' Bill Atkinson went from coding to photography THEN: He was an original member of the Apple team, who is largely responsible for the GUI that was used on the Apple Lisa (yes, before the Mac). He also created MacPaint, inventing the selection lasso, and the iconic HyperCard, a precursor to the World Wide Web. NOW: He works as an outside developer with Numenta, a startup focused on computer intelligence. He's also an avid nature photographer. Brad Fitzpatrick stayed busy after LiveJournal THEN: He created LiveJournal, a blogging service that became so popular it quickly turned into a fulltime job. He sold it in 2005 and stayed on the advisory board until 2008. NOW: He works for Google, and it's kept him quite busy. Wikipedia tells us that he's contributed to Android, created PubSubHubbub (an extension to RSS), and is now part of the Go programming language team. Shawn Fanning went the legal route after Napster THEN: Fanning became notorious in the tech scene when he and Sean Parker launched Napster in 1999. After a nasty lawsuit, they legitimized the service, making it a legal subscription-based model before selling it to Roxio. NOW: He's an angel investor in Jack Dorsey's payment startup Square. He also joined forces with Dave Morin, previously of Facebook, to start Path, a social network that only allows its users to have 150 friends. And he finally met some commercial success when he sold Rupture, his social gaming network, to Electronic Arts for $15 million. Jonathan Abrams now went into the nightclub business THEN: He started Friendster with Peter Chin in 2002, well before the creation of other social networks like Facebook and MySpace. NOW: He operates an exclusive startup incubator called The Founders Den and has even gotten into the nightclub business by opening one of his own, called Slide, in San Francisco. Josh Harris remains devoted to Internet video THEN: He founded Pseudo.com in 1993. Offering loads of live streaming content, he saw where the Internet was heading years before anyone else did. His company arguably shaped the future of television. He went on to spend most of 2001 living in a house that broadcasted uncensored video over the Internet to anyone who wanted to watch. NOW: He's back from living in Ethiopa for a few years to try to get his next idea off the ground. The details are still a little vague, but we know it's called Wired City and it has something to do with enabling people to watch and interact with each other over the Internet via video, audio, and text. How does it compare to ChatRoulette? 'ChatRoulette is child's play,' he said. James Gosling found a new home at Google THEN: He invented the Java programming language while working at Sun Microsystems in 1994. NOW: He recently ended his time as a Googler (he was hired in March). Gosling is an advisor to Typesafe, a simplified release of the Scala programming language. Andy Hertzfeld has stayed totally current since the late 70s THEN: Hertzfeld starting developing his own software for the Apple II in 1978. Apple was so impressed that they hired him. He wrote system software and was primary architect of the Macintosh Operating System. NOW: He designed the Google+ Circles user interface. Talk about staying current! Bill Joy made the jump into the venture capital business THEN: His computer programming ability was legendary, with a popular myth circulating that he wrote a text editor called 'vi' in one weekend in 1976. Eric Schmidt even stated, inaccurately, that Joy had rewritten the BSD kernel in a weekend. Joy made his name when he cofounded Sun Microsystems in 1982. NOW: He runs his own venture capital firm, HighBAR Ventures, and is a partner at Kleiner Perkins. He gained serious notoriety with a controversial article he wrote for Wired called 'Why The Future Doesn't Need Us.' Stephen Wolfram is building an amazing technology that you have to see to believe Click here to meet Wolfram Alpha, the mind-blowing intelligence service that powers Siri >

