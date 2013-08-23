WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The Winners Of 'Survivor'

Thirteen years ago, Richard Hatch — the conniving contestant who annoyed his tribesmen by walking around in the (not so buff) buff — took home the $US1 million prize.
He was the first winner of “Survivor,” CBS’s low-budget reality-show-that-could.
Hatch, quite notably, evaded paying taxes on his earnings and served 51 months in prison for it. To this day, he insists that he was innocent.
Some “Survivor” winners end up losers, while others go on to host reality shows, start their own companies, and contribute to charities.
CBS announced the newest crop of contestants on Wednesday, revealing that season 27 will pin returning favourites against their loved ones — including previous winners Tina Wesson (and daughter) and Aras Baskauskas (and brother).
“Survivor: Blood vs. Water” debuts on CBS on September 28.
The Machiavellian, and often naked, first winner of 'Survivor' is considered the pioneer of the show's alliance tactic.
After being convicted of tax evasion, Hatch served three years in prison and was fired from Donald Trump on 'The Apprentice.'
He met up with the two children he fathered as a sperm donor on an episode of 'Oprah: Where Are They Now?'
During the interview, he insisted that he never deserved to go to prison.
The professional soccer player won seven challenges, making him a physical threat, but his big heart kept him from being targeted by other competitors early in the game.
Zohn used his prize to co-found Grassroots Soccer, a non-profit which educates African children about HIV/AIDS prevention through sport.
He competed on 'Survivor: All Stars,' 'Fear Factor,' and 'The Amazing Race' with ex-girlfriend Jenna Morasca, who won the 'Survivor: Amazon' season. The pair called it quits after 10 years earlier this year.
This spring, Zohn battled a second bout of Hodgkin's Lymphoma and is now in remission.
This bowtie-wearing high school physics teacher became the oldest winner in the show's history.
He said his strategy was 'flying under the radar' and 'being a nice guy.'
The Maine native paid his winnings forward by opening Maine Forest Yurts, a 100-acre pond-side retreat, and started a non-profit that covers the cost for veterans and active duty military personnel to stay there.
Yurts are round, minimalist tents made of eco-friendly materials, that stay up year round.
During the show's young versus old season, male model and surfer Birza was the resident goofball.
Some describe his strategy as 'laughable.' He joined doomed alliances, cast votes randomly, and never seemed to understand voting dynamics.
But that hair.
Shortly after being named Sole Survivor, Birza was arrested for skateboarding on Santa Monica streets while intoxicated.
A white stretch limo picked him up from jail the next day.
Her combination of 'mental acumen, physical stamina and Southern charm' helped Wessen cinch the prize in the second season.
Entertainment Weekly described her as, 'about as threatening as June Cleaver holding out a plate of warm cookies.'
Wesson became a spokeswoman for the National Arthritis Foundation and wrote a memoir, 'Out Live, Out Laugh, Out Love.'
Wesson and her 25-year-old daughter Katie will compete in the upcoming season 27 of 'Survivor', aptly titled 'Blood vs. Water.'
The media heralded Kwon -- formerly the deputy chief of the FCC's Consumer & Governmental Affairs Bureau -- for his positive portrayal of Asian Americans during the show's racially charged season (contestants were divided into tribes based on race).
Kwon became host of PBS's 'America Revealed,' a documentary series that explored the systems and networks that operate our daily lives: transportation, food, energy, and manufacturing. He pulled off daring stunts including sky-diving.
Kwon made People's list of 'Sexiest Men Alive' and Extra TV declared him one of its 'Most Eligible Bachelors.'
He and his wife, fellow 'Survivor' winner Amber Brkich, competed on two seasons of 'The Amazing Race' and starred in a 10-episode Fox reality show, 'Rob and Amber: Against the Odds,' which followed his journey to becoming a professional poker player.
He also co-hosted History Channel's one-season reality show, 'Around the World in 80 Ways,' which documented his attempt to travel around the globe using 80 modes of transportation.
Growing up, Cochran wore 'Survivor' bandanas to school and wrote papers about his favourite reality show.
During his second run at 'Survivor,' he never received a single vote against him, and his win was a unanimous decision by the jury of ousted contestants.
The ex-lawyer blogs 'Big Brother' recaps for Entertainment Weekly and accumulated nearly 127,000 Twitter followers.
This spring, Cochran announced on Twitter that CBS hired him as a writer for 'The Millers,' an upcoming sitcom starring Will Arnett.
Heidik was arrested in 2006 after allegedly shooting a puppy with a bow and arrow in the backyard of his North Carolina home.
'Survivor' host Jeff Probst said of Heidik's season, 'You'll notice nobody from this season was invited back for 'Heroes vs. Villains.''
'Survivor' recruited this California advertising executive two days before filming, after another contestant dropped out and Cole's plans to be on 'The Amazing Race' with his girlfriend collapsed.
He had seen only a few episodes of season one 'Survivor,' but Cole said he couldn't pass up the opportunity: 'They said 'Fiji' and I said 'Fiji, I'm in!''
Cole established the Perthes Kids Foundation, a non-profit that raises awareness and develops research grants to aid children suffering from Legg-Calve-Perthes Disease. Cole, who serves as executive director, suffered from the degenerative hip-bone disorder as a child.
Named one of People's Sexiest Bachelors in 2007, Cole eventually coupled up and revealed the behind-the-scenes of his beach wedding on the the Style Network's reality show, 'Whose Wedding Is It Anyway?'
Diaz-Twine has been called a 'non-immunity-winning coattail rider' by haters, but she says her lack of physical strength tricked contestants into underestimating her. 'Yeah, I'm weak,' Diaz-Twine said, 'but being weak actually freaking works!'
The sole two-time 'Survivor' winner pocketed $US2 million, more than any woman has won on a U.S. television game show.
'I don't do a damn thing,' Diaz-Twine told People.
The former office assistant lives 'comfortably' in a North Carolina home with her two teenagers and husband, who serves in the military.
Another do-gooder, this Lithuanian-born Cali boy played the game based on yoga principles.
'The more real you can be out there, the more successful you'll be at it,' Baskauskas said.
After paying off his dad's mortgage, Baskauskas opened a donation-based yoga studio in South Africa, sold Russian faux-fur hats via his start-up Tundra Gear, and started a career as a singer-songwriter, performing under the moniker 'Odd Us.'
He lives with his girlfriend, model Christy Peterson, in a home that showcases the artistic wooden furniture he built himself. Show-off.
OK, so she wasn't a winner.
The former Puma shoe designer was a perky but fierce competitor, making it to the final four.
She forged a father-daughter bond with older contestant Roger Bingham, who sacrificed himself in the game so Hasselbeck could stay.
Hasselbeck joined the ladies of 'The View' 10 years ago -- frequently stirring controversy as the right-leaning host who spoke her mind -- and this September, joins the 'Fox & Friends' news team. The ABC gig paid a rumoured $US1 million.
In 2012, she and husband, former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck, purchased a Connecticut mansion for $US4 million.
