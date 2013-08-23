WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The Winners Of 'Survivor'

Damian Dovarganes/AP Season 1 winner Richard Hatch shows off his ‘tax-free’ $US1 million prize.

Thirteen years ago, Richard Hatch — the conniving contestant who annoyed his tribesmen by walking around in the (not so buff) buff — took home the $US1 million prize.

He was the first winner of “Survivor,” CBS’s low-budget reality-show-that-could.

Hatch, quite notably, evaded paying taxes on his earnings and served 51 months in prison for it. To this day, he insists that he was innocent.

Some “Survivor” winners end up losers, while others go on to host reality shows, start their own companies, and contribute to charities.

CBS announced the newest crop of contestants on Wednesday, revealing that season 27 will pin returning favourites against their loved ones — including previous winners Tina Wesson (and daughter) and Aras Baskauskas (and brother).

“Survivor: Blood vs. Water” debuts on CBS on September 28.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.