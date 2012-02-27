Where Are The People From This Iconic Photo Of The Original Mac Team Today?

Photo: Folklore.org
Apple surprised the tech world two weeks ago when it announced plans to upgrade its Mac operating system this summer.It’s hard to surprise people nowadays. There are so many reporters and bloggers searching for any nugget of information about Apple that just about any big project leaks ahead of schedule.
It was also surprising because it seemed like Apple had moved the Mac OS to the back burner. All the effort and attention has been put into iOS, the mobile operating system.
Anyway, in honour of the new Mac OS, we decided to take a look at the original team that created the Macintosh. It was a big team, but we’re zeroing in on the photo in this post, which defines the original Mac group to us.
Where are these misfits now? Keep reading to find out…
Crow worked on the analogue boards for the Mac, and he convinced the team to adopt the 3.5' floppy disk for the computer, according to Geek Trio. He eventually left Apple to cofound NeXT with Steve Jobs. He came back to Apple when it bought NeXT, and he still works there.
Hoffman was the fifth member of the Mac team. She was in charge of marketing for its first year. Her background prior to the Mac was in anthropology, physics, and linguistics, according to Mac History.
She wrote the first draft of the user interface manual, according to Folklore.org. She married Alain Rossman, a fellow Mac employee, and had two children together. She consults non-profits, according to CNET.
Walter Isaacson called Smith the 'star of the team' in his Steve Jobs' biography. He was the second person on the Mac team and would focus his 'manic intensity' into week long engineering binges.
He eventually left Apple, and made money selling his startup, Radius. He also suffered from schizophrenia in the 90s. Isaacson said he was found wandering his neighbourhood naked in the 90s as he suffered with the disease. Jobs helped get him out of jail once.
Andy Hertzfield was not just a key member of the Mac team, but he is the key member of documenting what it took to make the Mac. His book Revolution in The Valley: The Insanely Great Story of How the Mac Was Made is a must-read on the subject.
Most recently, he helped design the circles for Google+. He's been at Google since 2005.
Atkinson was a key developer for the Mac. He made the Mac Paint application. He went on to do a startup General Magic with other Apple employees. He also worked with Numenta, a startup from the people that founded Palm. Most recently he's been doing nature photography. He even has an app of all his pics called PhotoCard.
Jerry Manock was paid $1,800 to design the Apple II. He was brought into the company and ended up designing the Mac. He was Jony Ive before Jony Ive. He's been a professor at the University Of Vermont for 21 years. He also runs Manock Comprehensive Design. You can read a good interview with him here.
The Mac was Jef Raskin's vision. He wanted to make a low cost computer for the masses. Eventually Steve Jobs took over the Mac project and pushed Raskin, and his vision, aside. Jobs wanted something insanely great, and that meant it would not be inexpensive.
Obviously, Steve Jobs was the driving force of the Mac. The interesting thing about Jobs and the Mac team is that Jobs seemed like a tyrant, but his employees adored him. He was able to get the best work out of his people.
