Where Are The People From This Iconic Photo Of The Original Mac Team Today?

Photo: Folklore.org

Apple surprised the tech world two weeks ago when it announced plans to upgrade its Mac operating system this summer.It’s hard to surprise people nowadays. There are so many reporters and bloggers searching for any nugget of information about Apple that just about any big project leaks ahead of schedule.



It was also surprising because it seemed like Apple had moved the Mac OS to the back burner. All the effort and attention has been put into iOS, the mobile operating system.

Anyway, in honour of the new Mac OS, we decided to take a look at the original team that created the Macintosh. It was a big team, but we’re zeroing in on the photo in this post, which defines the original Mac group to us.

Where are these misfits now? Keep reading to find out…

