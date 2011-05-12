WHERE ARE THE DUDES?: Check Out The Osama Raid Situation Room Photo With The Men Airbrushed Away

This is pretty great.



As a response to a newspapers removing Hillary Clinton and Audrey Tomason from the photo showing the Situation Room during the raid of Osama bin Laden’s compound, some enterprising young soul airbrushed President Barack Obama and the rest of the men out of the image.

We’ll say it: The resulting picture of Clinton and Tomason is the best photo you will see this week.

Now if we can only get someone to unblur the confidential document in front of Clinton.

(h/t)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.