Where Are The Gay Attorneys? The 25 Firms With The Most GLBT Lawyers

Diversity is important to law firms — they have diversity advisors and affinity groups for every race, religion and sexual orientation.



Last year 87 law firms achieved high to perfect scores in the Human Rights Campaigns’ rating of U.S. work places — an achievement touted on the firms’ Web sites.

But much of that starts as words on paper, while firms often have difficulty actually hiring and retaining associates who fall under the umbrella of “diversity.” And high profile lawsuits by associates, when they crop up, usually involve discrimination or some sort.

With an openly gay woman being elevated to a name partner at an AmLaw 100 firm last week, and the LeGal (Lesbian & Gay Law Association’s) Foundation 2010 Annual Dinner coming up this week, we thought it would be a good time to take a simple look at the numbers — how many gay, lesbian, bi-sexual and transgendered (LGBT) attorneys are at the largest and most prominent firms?

We looked at the NALP forms for the Top 25 AmLaw 100 firms, as well as handful of other firms and litigation boutiques (and received updated numbers from a few firms). The forms, of course, only reflect openly GLBT attorneys and only those who choose to report themselves as such. In addition, some firms choose not report GLBT numbers at all. So it’s not a perfect science, but it’s what we’ve got.

Of course, comparing firms’ numbers to the general population is not so simple either — projections of what percentage of Americans are GLBT go from “2-3% of men, and 2% of women” by The Family Research Report and 3-8% of both sexes by The National Gay and Lesbian Task Force. Either way, most firms are well below the 2% point. Who isn’t?

Click here to see which 25 firms have the greatest % of GLBT attorneys >

