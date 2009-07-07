Facebook Bears Go Missing

Typically, it’s not hard to find a Facebook bear.



Just look for a Facebook post on our site, click, and then scroll down.

Today, for example, when we wrote that the social network is getting finally its groove back when it comes to recruiting, a commenter going by the name “Five Finger Discount” wrote: “Fecebook 2009 = ecircles.com 1997.”

Do a quick search for “Facebook Fad” on our site and you’ll come up with comments like these:

“I could care less if someone has my “name” on Facebook. A Facebook page can’t even pass link juice. I expect the Facebook fad will fade when Gen-Z picks the next “kool” site.”

“Novelty of facebook will wear off, people will eventually get sick of news feed and the facebook stalking.”

But for some reason, when Facebook board member Marc Andreessen came out and made it official that Facebook will do over $500 million in revenues this year, none of the usual bears came out.

Why?

Because even the most cranky, Friendster-remembering, MySpace-watching, print-reading hater has to admit Facebook’s 130% revenue growth from 2008’s ~$240 million to 2009’s ~$550 million is plain impressive.

The saddest thing about these suddenly quieted bears is how predictable their behaviour is. In fact, a Gartner analyst named Jackie Fenn called it about 14 years ago. That’s when Jackie created something called the Gartner Hype Cycle.

It’s a chart that maps the way media and consumers perceive technology as it is introduced into culture.

First the technology is invented, or “triggered.” This leads to an incredible amount of hype, very quickly. Then not much happens right away, people get disappointed, and boom, the tech is mired a “trough of disillusionment.” But then, almost so slowly its hard to notice, we enter a “slope of enlightenment,” where we realise just how useful this technology will be. Then boom, we hit the “plateau of productivity,” where we all know what we have in the tech and use it for what it is.

It looks like this:

Click through to see Facebook’s step-by-step journey along the Gartner Hype Cycle →

Or just continue reading.

Here’s where Facebook was in 2007, when it got its $15 billion valuation:

Here’s where it was when Beacon launched just a couple months after that funding news. Yikes, free-fall ahead!:

Here’s where Facebook was when word of hasty departures from top execs like COO Owen Van Natta, CFO Gideon Yu, and Matt Cohler started to leak and revenues were nowhere to be found:

And finally, here’s where we are now, after we’ve learned that Facebook continues to grow by 700,000 users a day, figured out how to recruit the industry’s best talent, is starting to pull in real revenues, and has successfully launched Facebook Connect, which should be Facebook’s foothold into competition with Google AdSense and PayPal.

Next stop: the slope of enlightenment!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.