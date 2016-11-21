Snapchat's Spectacles are now on sale in New York City

Snapchat’s Spectacles are now on sale in New York.

The sunglass-mounted camera went was announced on Monday as the newest location for one of Snap’s quirky vending machines — still the only way you can officially buy the wearable tech.

The latest vending machine is located inside a pop-up shop at 5 East 59th Street, New York, NY 10022.

It’s open until New Year’s Eve, but is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

Spectacles sync with your Snapchat account on your phone — letting you record short videos and send them direct to the ephemeral messaging app.

Here’s where the store is on a map:

