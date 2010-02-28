Where Are John Yoo's Missing Emails?

When you are developing what you know will be an extremely controversial policy and understand that it, without a doubt, will lead to investigations and litigation, keeping back-up files of your correspondence might not be something you want to do.



But it’s usually something you are legally required to do, especially when you are doing the work of the people.

(If you are just a regular private attorney doing work for regular clients, disappearing documents can mean gross negligence findings for everyone!)

Of course, not everyone keep meticulous records.

The New York Times: Large batches of e-mail records from the Justice Department lawyers who worked on the 2002 legal opinions justifying the Bush administration’s brutal interrogation techniques are missing, and the Justice Department told lawmakers Friday that it would try to trace the disappearance.

Continue reading here.

