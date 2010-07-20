Where Are All The Crazy Awesome iPad Games?

When Apple’s iPad was introduced this January, gaming was supposed to be one of its big strengths. So where are all the great iPad games?



This weekend we spent eight hours in the backseat of a car travelling back and forth from New York City to the Southern Tier of New York.

In anticipation of being locked up, we decided to stock up on hot iPad games for the ride. But when we hit the App Store, we faced rather grim prospects.

Instead of being presented with a plethora of crazy awesome games, like we thought we’d see, we mostly saw a bunch of boring games that all did the same thing: Puzzle games, word games, board games, etc.

Worse, none of the games seemed to offer anything to make the iPad a significantly better gaming experience than the iPhone.

Put it this way: When a game dedicated to slicing fruit is the fifth most popular game on your platform, you know it’s not exactly a mind-blowing gaming experience.

So what’s holding back the iPad gaming market? For one thing, there’s only 3.5 million to 4 million devices out there. If a developer is going to build a game for Apple’s iOS, it makes sense to aim it at the iPhone where the audience is much larger.

At the same time, the smaller audience gives developers an opportunity to stand out. If a developer builds a great game for the iPad, it should shoot to the top of the charts. On the iPhone, it could be buried.

The iPad has a bigger screen, and more touch capabilities. It should be giving us better games. So far, that’s just not the case.

