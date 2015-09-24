Here's where the 2016 presidential debates will be

Mark your calendars: The official presidential debate schedule is out.

On Wednesday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the dates for the debates between the eventual nominees from the Republican and Democratic party.

Here are the details:

First presidential debate : Monday, September 26, 2016, at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio

: Monday, September 26, 2016, at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio Vice presidential debate : Tuesday, October 4, 2016, at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia

: Tuesday, October 4, 2016, at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia Second presidential debate : Sunday, October 9, 2016, at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri

: Sunday, October 9, 2016, at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri Third presidential debate: Wednesday, October 19, 2016, at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas

The four selections came from a pool of 16 applicants, almost all of which were colleges and universities. Information about moderators and format typically is released far closer the the debate.

Republican candidates have participated in two presidential primary debates, and the party is scheduled to hold nine more. Democrats are scheduled to clash in six primary debates.

