Here's Where Apple Gets All Of Its Talented Employees From

Photo: AP

Most of the talent leaving Apple heads to enterprise software companies.Where does it come from?



We did a search on LinkedIn for Google, using the “past company” and “current company” filters.

From there, we tracked down where all Apple is getting most of its talent.

At Apple, your products are used by millions of people every day and you’re basically responsible for a technology revolution.

It’s really no surprise that you’d want to leave one of these companies to go join Apple.

Apple poached just under 1,000 employees from Yahoo. Former Yahoo employees: 894 At one point, Yahoo was one of the top technology firms in the valley. Now it's having a lot of problems trying to stay afloat and is dealing with a new CEO cleaning house. It's a good time to jump ship. Nearly 1,500 employees also joined Apple from Intel. Former Intel employees: 1,388 Intel is a big-time chip manufacturer, and the hardware chops would appeal to a company like Apple. Apple is working on its own chips and just about every bit of the hardware in its phones. Apple gets nearly 1,500 employees from Oracle. Former Oracle employees: 1,478 A bunch of Apple's employees come from the top Silicon Valley technology firms in the 80s and 90s. Oracle's no exception, and it's lost an even bigger chunk of talent than Apple. Apple also gets nearly 1,500 employees from... Best Buy? Former Best Buy employees: 1,486 Surprise! Apple pulls a lot of employees from the retail giant. It's not really a surprise though, since Apple has a gigantic play in retail with its Apple stores. Apple gets a lot of employees from traditional hardware firms like Dell. Former Dell employees: 1,650 You'll start to see a trend here -- Apple, a powerhouse hardware company at heart, pulls a lot of talent from traditional hardware firms. It doesn't get more traditional than Dell, which is one of the largest suppliers of servers and enterprise infrastructure in the world. Apple gets a monster load of employees from Cisco Systems. Former Cisco employees: 1,980 You know Cisco Systems -- it's the company behind those wireless routers you probably already use. It turns out Apple gets a big chunk of employees from Cisco. It's not sexy, but appears to hold a lot of talent. Cisco Systems is also where most of the talent leaving Apple ends up. Apple gets almost 2,000 employees from Sun Microsystems. Former Sun Microsystems employees: 1,997 Sun Microsystems is one of the most storied firms in Silicon Valley's history. It employed some of the smartest people in the world. It's also one of the most well-known hardware firms of all time. Kind of like Apple. It's no surprise that some of them have found their way to Apple after jumping from one company to the next. Apple has a huge chunk of employees coming from Microsoft. Former Microsoft employees: 2,722 Microsoft is a classic competitor for Apple It's working on its own phone and Windows is seen as the primary competition for Mac OS X. Microsoft is trying to get into tablets, too. Why wouldn't Apple want to poach as many people as it can from Steve Ballmer? Apple gets a ton of smart people from IBM. Former IBM employees: 3,377 IBM employs some of the smartest people in the world to work on crazy problems. But so does Apple -- and Apple is probably seen as a more attractive place to work than an older tech firm like IBM, with its products used by just about everyone. Apple pulls a lot of its employees from Hewlett-Packard. Former HP employees: 3,583 HP has been a hardware company for generations, just like Apple. HP has had its share of problems, which probably opened the door for Apple to come in and poach employees that are looking for a happier workplace. What about Google? Check out where Google gets all its rock star talent →

