Here's Where Apple Gets All Of Its Talented Employees From

At Apple, your products are used by millions of people every day and you’re basically responsible for a technology revolution.
It’s really no surprise that you’d want to leave one of these companies to go join Apple.
Former Yahoo employees: 894
At one point, Yahoo was one of the top technology firms in the valley.
Now it's having a lot of problems trying to stay afloat and is dealing with a new CEO cleaning house. It's a good time to jump ship.
Former Intel employees: 1,388
Intel is a big-time chip manufacturer, and the hardware chops would appeal to a company like Apple.
Apple is working on its own chips and just about every bit of the hardware in its phones.
Former Oracle employees: 1,478
A bunch of Apple's employees come from the top Silicon Valley technology firms in the 80s and 90s.
Oracle's no exception, and it's lost an even bigger chunk of talent than Apple.
Former Best Buy employees: 1,486
Surprise! Apple pulls a lot of employees from the retail giant.
It's not really a surprise though, since Apple has a gigantic play in retail with its Apple stores.
Former Dell employees: 1,650
You'll start to see a trend here -- Apple, a powerhouse hardware company at heart, pulls a lot of talent from traditional hardware firms.
It doesn't get more traditional than Dell, which is one of the largest suppliers of servers and enterprise infrastructure in the world.
Former Cisco employees: 1,980
You know Cisco Systems -- it's the company behind those wireless routers you probably already use.
It turns out Apple gets a big chunk of employees from Cisco. It's not sexy, but appears to hold a lot of talent.
Cisco Systems is also where most of the talent leaving Apple ends up.
Former Sun Microsystems employees: 1,997
Sun Microsystems is one of the most storied firms in Silicon Valley's history. It employed some of the smartest people in the world.
It's also one of the most well-known hardware firms of all time. Kind of like Apple.
It's no surprise that some of them have found their way to Apple after jumping from one company to the next.
Former Microsoft employees: 2,722
Microsoft is a classic competitor for Apple
It's working on its own phone and Windows is seen as the primary competition for Mac OS X. Microsoft is trying to get into tablets, too.
Why wouldn't Apple want to poach as many people as it can from Steve Ballmer?
Former IBM employees: 3,377
IBM employs some of the smartest people in the world to work on crazy problems.
But so does Apple -- and Apple is probably seen as a more attractive place to work than an older tech firm like IBM, with its products used by just about everyone.
Former HP employees: 3,583
HP has been a hardware company for generations, just like Apple.
HP has had its share of problems, which probably opened the door for Apple to come in and poach employees that are looking for a happier workplace.
