Amazon Fire Phone Will Cost $US199.99 On Contract, Available Starting July 25

Amazon’s new Fire Phone will be available to consumers starting on July 25.

The phone is exclusive to AT&T, and will cost $US199.99 for the 32 GB version and $US299.99 for the 64 GB model, with a two year contract.

For those who want to buy the phone off-contract, the Fire Phone is available for $US649 for the 32 GB model and $US749 for the 64 GB model.

You can pre-order the phone now.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.