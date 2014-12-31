Here's Where Americans Shopped The Most In 2014

With 16 million users, money management app Mint has a pretty good idea of where Americans spend their money.

It’s on Amazon.

According to the transactions made in Mint.com accounts in 2014, it looks like shoppers frequented Amazon more than anywhere else in the country, collectively logging more than 89 million separate payments.

That’s significantly more than the next-most popular retailers, Walmart (about 80 million) and McDonald’s (about 70 million).

Here’s the complete list of the top 10, in descending order:

It’s worth noting that transactions attributed to PayPal don’t denote a specific retailer’s popularity (since PayPal can coordinate payments for everything from new curtains to charitable contributions), but do speak to the popularity of the payment platform among online retailers.

Aside from that, the only retailers on the list that are exclusively online are Amazon and iTunes.

When you sort the data by how much money shoppers spend in a single average transaction at each, however, you’ll see that PayPal comes out in the lead, followed closely by Target. Consumers spent significantly less per transaction at iTunes, Starbucks, and McDonald’s, which close the list:

Here’s the complete data, sorted by number of transactions, and including total spending at each merchant:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.