Here's A Map Showing Where U.S. Citizens Can Travel Without A Visa

An American passport grants its holder access to nearly every country in the world. In 2012, U.S. citizens and nationals could travel to 166 countries visa-free or with visa on arrival, including most countries in Europe and South America.



But there are a few big exceptions. Americans need to get advance visas to Brazil, China, Russia, India, Vietnam and most countries on the African continent.

The map below shows exactly where a U.S. passport will let you travel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.