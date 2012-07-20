These Are The Places Where Americans Are Moving [INFOGRAPHIC]

Americans are moving to Florida, Nevada, Houston and Kentucky, according to this infographic posted to visual.ly.



The states where people are fleeing in droves? Ohio, Alaska and California, according to updater.com, which designed the infographic.

The graphic also addresses the most common state-to-state moves and the furthest move someone made within the 50 states last year.

Check it out:

Photo: visual.ly

