Where all the world's students are moving across the globe in one infographic

We live in a globalised and fluid world. It seems like hardly anybody stays in the same place anymore their entire lives.

International students get a particularly early jump. The website Movehub.com’s goal is to provide information for people looking to move abroad.

They have put together this fantastic infographic of where all the world’s international students are moving from and moving to. It’s based on the most recent data from UNESCO on about 200 countries for outbound students and 125 for inbound.

As they note, the primary colour shows the ranking of a country based on the number of outbound international students. The inner colour of the circle shows the ranking of a country based on the number of inbound international students.

