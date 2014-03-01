Where Airbnb Users Are Travelling This Year

Airbnb recently released this infographic showing some of the biggest travel trends they’re observing from their users.

To find out which global destinations were trending, they looked at year-to-year growth in the number of reservations made per listing. They only considered destinations with at least 100 listings and 10 reservations per month from 2012 to 2013.

Somewhat surprisingly, Andorra topped the list of popular Airbnb destinations, with a 312% increase in reservations from 2012 to 2013. Barbados was second, with a 184% increase.

“What we found is that many of the fastest growing destinations are the next-door alternatives to popular destinations (Andorra instead of Spain or France, Nicaragua or Guatemala instead of Costa Rica, Malaysia instead of Thailand, Bosnia and Herzegovina instead of Croatia),” Airbnb said in a blog post. “Many have a pure under-the-radar appeal, and some, like the Bahamas, are travellers finding new ways to enjoy already popular destinations by staying in a home.”

The infographic below has the rest of their findings, including which type of unique rentals were most popular among Airbnb users.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.