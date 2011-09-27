Where A Famous Italian Chef Likes To Eat When He Visits NYC

The chef: Andrew Carmellini

The dish: lamb meatball sliders with caprino and cucumber; orecchiette with homemade duck sausage, chick peas, escarole, and smoked sheep's milk cheese; and shaved porchetta sandwich with grilled onions and provolone. (Chef Carmellini breaks the one-dish rule -- it's gonna be an Italian day.)

In the cab, I ask Pierangelini why he's never been to New York. 'For 32 years, I was afraid to fly. I went everywhere by car and by train. I lost so many opportunities. Especially in the '90s: in Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong. I used to dream about being in New York, but then I'd wake up and had to come home, so my dream became a nightmare. In fact, I researched coming to New York on a cargo ship. I would have loved the solitude: my melancholy increases, and I like it like that.' I point out the High Line; I tell him about Buon Italia in Chelsea Market. He continues his story. 'It's been three years that I've been flying, and I've already taken some 500 flights.' How did he overcome his fear of flying? 'One day, I just did it.' I had heard that this guy was formidable and fierce. He is.

Once seated at Locanda, he immediately comments on the room. 'E' bellissimo.' It's beautiful.

Of the orechiette, he says: 'This is a Norcia-style dish with sausage. The chick peas and the vegetables are a newer twist, but the base is traditional.'

Of the slider: 'It's very cute. This is part of our history, but it's also very original.'

Of the porchetta: 'This is delicious. I don't know how it is here, but in Italy, porchetta has two very important parts: the meat and the skin. And Carmellini is doing the skin in such a fun way. And finally! A properly cooked onion.'

We note that the restaurant is attached to the Greenwich Hotel, which leads to a discussion about working in hotels and specifically, room service. 'I found myself battling things like the club sandwich. It's uneatable, especially for women. It's too big. I made a compact club sandwich, of dimensions that could be eaten, concentrating all the flavours. And the reaction I got was, 'this isn't a club sandwich.''



