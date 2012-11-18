Where 16 Of The Strangest Company Names Came From

Twitter's working title was 'Status.' The founders turned to the dictionary for a better name.

Dorsey explains to The LA Times, 'We wanted to capture that feeling: the physical sensation that you're buzzing your friend's pocket. It's like buzzing all over the world.

'So we did a bunch of name-storming, and we came up with the word 'twitch,' because the phone kind of vibrates when it moves. But 'twitch' is not a good product name because it doesn't bring up the right imagery.

'So we looked in the dictionary for words around it, and we came across the word 'twitter,' and it was just perfect. The definition was 'a short burst of inconsequential information,' and 'chirps from birds.'