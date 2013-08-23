When You're Sunbathing In Russia And A Giant Hovercraft Slams Onto The Beach Next To You

Apparently, this sort of thing happens a lot in Russia:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said this amphibious hovercraft was conducting “tactical measures” and the beach in Mechnikovo actually belonged to the military.

“Mooring on the beach – this is normal,” Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda reported of the ministry’s statement.

The paper claimed it confirmed the incident with the ministry.

And given this video surfaced last year of a similar startling incident, it’s probably just another day in Russia.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

