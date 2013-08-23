When You're Sunbathing In Russia And A Giant Hovercraft Slams Onto The Beach Next To You

Apparently, this sort of thing happens a lot in Russia:
Russia’s Ministry of Defence said this amphibious hovercraft was conducting “tactical measures” and the beach in Mechnikovo actually belonged to the military.
“Mooring on the beach – this is normal,” Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda reported of the ministry’s statement.
The paper claimed it confirmed the incident with the ministry.
And given this video surfaced last year of a similar startling incident, it’s probably just another day in Russia.
