When You're Sunbathing In Russia And A Giant Hovercraft Slams Onto The Beach Next To You

Peter Farquhar

Apparently, this sort of thing happens a lot in Russia:

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said this amphibious hovercraft was conducting “tactical measures” and the beach in Mechnikovo actually belonged to the military.

“Mooring on the beach – this is normal,” Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda reported of the ministry’s statement.

The paper claimed it confirmed the incident with the ministry.

And given this video surfaced last year of a similar startling incident, it’s probably just another day in Russia.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In